Rain

Gem26

unranked rank iconviperlegend266: hello
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem135 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
Sign in to start chatting

18

0/160

Back to Soul Calibur

has anyone reached level 80?

zw1122 avatar

zw1122

September 29, 2019 at 02:43 AM

how long does it take to go from 60 to 80?
bang_pham avatar

bang_pham

September 30, 2019 at 11:46 PM

a pretty long times. the game lv you up fast but it can only come u by lv60 then you must spare your time to level up everything:rofl:
Idjels avatar

Idjels

October 2, 2019 at 04:44 AM

If you log in every day and do all jobs (quests, EXP levels, ...) from lvl 70 you get almost 1lvl per day.
DarkHeart1017 avatar

DarkHeart1017

October 2, 2019 at 03:43 PM

I'm a level 75 currently just it took me a long time to get there I have to get to level 80. But keep in mind I haven't logged in every day to do the daily tasks. Something I did a lot was also go to the afk xp spot and just go out and do something and then later come back to get my xp, or even as you're sleeping.
Josevaldo528 avatar

Josevaldo528

October 8, 2019 at 11:50 AM

War Thunder offers are easier, i would recommend that. And i cant confirm my email on my account because i dont receive any email from the soul calibur
NobleManSteel avatar

NobleManSteel

October 8, 2019 at 06:29 PM

i love this game i find it very addictive
kasumi_taksume avatar

kasumi_taksume

October 9, 2019 at 09:00 PM

me parece muy bueno y me gusta jugarlo sinceramente una obra de arte :v
AztAdom avatar

AztAdom

October 14, 2019 at 02:07 AM

Its very easy to get lvl 60. After that... thats hard :D But not bad game after all.
MRTKari avatar

MRTKari

October 14, 2019 at 08:33 PM

im lvl 40 its really hard to get the 80
gaskahn avatar

gaskahn

October 16, 2019 at 04:26 PM

go afk at exp valley, 1 day 1 level
Skyzon64 avatar

Skyzon64

October 19, 2019 at 12:30 AM

I don't know what to play but this sounds fun
kissssik avatar

kissssik

October 19, 2019 at 06:43 AM

It's too hard lv80
Arotic avatar

Arotic

October 21, 2019 at 12:18 AM

It really isn't fun. Bad graphics. Pay to win. Massive jump of difficulty and just get stuck at the bottle cap for a really long time.
dtb456 avatar

dtb456

October 21, 2019 at 07:37 AM

It takes a whille and you get a bad reward not worth the time.
wildnow704 avatar

wildnow704

October 22, 2019 at 07:43 AM

I think so too dtn345
mikevincent2019 avatar

mikevincent2019

October 22, 2019 at 08:49 AM

WOW really dude WOW nice your so pro :O
ilhansomcu07 avatar

ilhansomcu07

October 31, 2019 at 08:44 PM

olm levıl yükselmiyi yia
zivm20 avatar

zivm20

October 31, 2019 at 10:39 PM

its pretty hard

kd100 avatar

kd100

November 8, 2019 at 12:16 PM

u can get to lev 80 within one week without having to pay with real money for anthing, just do the daily task and then let it run on auto.
zivm20 avatar

zivm20

November 10, 2019 at 07:41 PM

just got lvl 80 took me a long time tho

4ewas avatar

4ewas

November 17, 2019 at 11:44 AM

nepaiekau ir nenoriu pasie uzkniso

fellmyspike avatar

fellmyspike

November 22, 2019 at 09:42 PM

it been a long time and bro can someone help to me they are writhing this to me "A task for Soul Calibur has been rejected it seems like you haven't registred a new account in the game" but I have a new account on soul calibur and I am 71 lwl why they are rejected me
jimjams avatar

jimjams

November 24, 2019 at 12:37 AM

bro its so not worth getting to lvl 60 was easy but after that. it just goes downhill man. I couldnt even get like lvl 64 in 4 hrs bruh so hardd
rintheoh avatar

rintheoh

November 25, 2019 at 08:09 AM

is it worth playing it?
MrShanzKie avatar

MrShanzKie

November 27, 2019 at 01:02 PM

bro its so not worth getting to lvl 60
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

has anyone reached level 80? - Soul Calibur Forum on Gamehag