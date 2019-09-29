has anyone reached level 80?

how long does it take to go from 60 to 80?
a pretty long times. the game lv you up fast but it can only come u by lv60 then you must spare your time to level up everything:rofl:
If you log in every day and do all jobs (quests, EXP levels, ...) from lvl 70 you get almost 1lvl per day.
I'm a level 75 currently just it took me a long time to get there I have to get to level 80. But keep in mind I haven't logged in every day to do the daily tasks. Something I did a lot was also go to the afk xp spot and just go out and do something and then later come back to get my xp, or even as you're sleeping.
War Thunder offers are easier, i would recommend that. And i cant confirm my email on my account because i dont receive any email from the soul calibur
i love this game i find it very addictive
me parece muy bueno y me gusta jugarlo sinceramente una obra de arte :v
Its very easy to get lvl 60. After that... thats hard :D But not bad game after all.
im lvl 40 its really hard to get the 80
go afk at exp valley, 1 day 1 level
I don't know what to play but this sounds fun
It really isn't fun. Bad graphics. Pay to win. Massive jump of difficulty and just get stuck at the bottle cap for a really long time.
It takes a whille and you get a bad reward not worth the time.
WOW really dude WOW nice your so pro :O
u can get to lev 80 within one week without having to pay with real money for anthing, just do the daily task and then let it run on auto.
just got lvl 80 took me a long time tho
nepaiekau ir nenoriu pasie uzkniso
it been a long time and bro can someone help to me they are writhing this to me "A task for Soul Calibur has been rejected it seems like you haven't registred a new account in the game" but I have a new account on soul calibur and I am 71 lwl why they are rejected me
bro its so not worth getting to lvl 60 was easy but after that. it just goes downhill man. I couldnt even get like lvl 64 in 4 hrs bruh so hardd
