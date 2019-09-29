has anyone reached level 80?

zw1122 how long does it take to go from 60 to 80?

bang_pham a pretty long times. the game lv you up fast but it can only come u by lv60 then you must spare your time to level up everything:rofl:

Idjels If you log in every day and do all jobs (quests, EXP levels, ...) from lvl 70 you get almost 1lvl per day.

DarkHeart1017 I'm a level 75 currently just it took me a long time to get there I have to get to level 80. But keep in mind I haven't logged in every day to do the daily tasks. Something I did a lot was also go to the afk xp spot and just go out and do something and then later come back to get my xp, or even as you're sleeping.

Josevaldo528 War Thunder offers are easier, i would recommend that. And i cant confirm my email on my account because i dont receive any email from the soul calibur

NobleManSteel i love this game i find it very addictive

kasumi_taksume me parece muy bueno y me gusta jugarlo sinceramente una obra de arte :v

AztAdom Its very easy to get lvl 60. After that... thats hard :D But not bad game after all.

MRTKari im lvl 40 its really hard to get the 80

gaskahn go afk at exp valley, 1 day 1 level

Skyzon64 I don't know what to play but this sounds fun



kissssik It's too hard lv80

Arotic It really isn't fun. Bad graphics. Pay to win. Massive jump of difficulty and just get stuck at the bottle cap for a really long time.

dtb456 It takes a whille and you get a bad reward not worth the time.

wildnow704 I think so too dtn345

mikevincent2019 WOW really dude WOW nice your so pro :O

ilhansomcu07 olm levıl yükselmiyi yia

zivm20 its pretty hard





kd100 u can get to lev 80 within one week without having to pay with real money for anthing, just do the daily task and then let it run on auto.



zivm20 just got lvl 80 took me a long time tho





4ewas nepaiekau ir nenoriu pasie uzkniso





fellmyspike it been a long time and bro can someone help to me they are writhing this to me "A task for Soul Calibur has been rejected it seems like you haven't registred a new account in the game" but I have a new account on soul calibur and I am 71 lwl why they are rejected me

jimjams bro its so not worth getting to lvl 60 was easy but after that. it just goes downhill man. I couldnt even get like lvl 64 in 4 hrs bruh so hardd

rintheoh is it worth playing it?