best game ever?

what is the best game for you?
I think Rainbow Six Siege
I personally think that Super Smash Brothers Ultimate is the best game to play (with friends)
Dota 2.Cant live with it, can't live without it xd
Skyrim. There is no other answer
Life is strange this game is amazing
There is a lot of good games but some games like CS:GO never die
The best? I don't know, but one of my favorite game is Treasure Planet: Battle at Procyon. I know it is old and only few people know it but i like it.
minecraft is the best game
The original Doom, Civilization 2, Link to the Past