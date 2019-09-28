Rain

Gem270

AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconAndrea Daniela Ríos: Hola
unranked rank iconsworddog: pepeD emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: I'm new here ,,,upto how many usd we can make per day from here and in how long time
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Jojo's bizzare adventures

ananoyundah avatar

ananoyundah

September 28, 2019 at 09:33 PM

What do you think about part 1 and 2
ananoyundah avatar

ananoyundah

September 28, 2019 at 09:34 PM

It's the only part where they use hamon. (In part 3 joseph doesn't use it that much so i didn't add it)
amongustrollbruhxD avatar

amongustrollbruhxD

September 28, 2019 at 10:38 PM

I'm glad I've watched Golden Wind first, got along with this anime easily, a little slow start with part 1, it didn't really make any sense, part 2 was way more enjoyable for sure, with a protagonist that feels more 'real'. Anyway, in my opinion Stardust Crusaders is the best part by far. Sure DIU was good too, yet until episode 20 or so there wasn't really any plot.
zw1122 avatar

zw1122

September 29, 2019 at 02:33 AM

i've only read part 1 so far
NaranciaGiruga avatar

NaranciaGiruga

October 5, 2019 at 11:28 PM

watch it, you have to understand the references
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Jojo's bizzare adventures - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag