I have a problem where I want to play the Rise of Civilizations on my phone which is the Rise of Kingdom game. When I click on the link to Complete the First Task it gives me the error code: The game is not available on your mobile phone. In order to complete this task, please go to our website ...?? But when I click on the link to play for Free it takes me into my play App where I can install the game. So is the link to complete the first task broken?? on the phone app. I want to get the soul gems for this game if I play this.
What do u mean i dont understand anything lol
22 SEPTEMBER 2019 17:51 3275
bananaidk12312312312bananaidk12312312312bananaidk12312312312 badge
20 OCTOBER 2019 12:14 3275
20 OCTOBER 2019 12:14 3275
qwssnfueqwssnfueqwssnfue badge
Tell one of the admins
19 NOVEMBER 2019 02:21 3275
Berkay_03Berkay_03Berkay_03 badge
I think she means that the offer is not giving her soul gems even after completing it.
