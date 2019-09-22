Link Broken Need a Response

JeanGrey88 I have a problem where I want to play the Rise of Civilizations on my phone which is the Rise of Kingdom game. When I click on the link to Complete the First Task it gives me the error code: The game is not available on your mobile phone. In order to complete this task, please go to our website ...?? But when I click on the link to play for Free it takes me into my play App where I can install the game. So is the link to complete the first task broken?? on the phone app. I want to get the soul gems for this game if I play this.

bananaidk12312312312 What do u mean i dont understand anything lol

qwssnfue Tell one of the admins

Berkay_03 to complete this task, please go to our website ...?? But when I click on the link to play for Free it takes me into my play App where I can install the game. So is the link to complete the first task broken?? on the phone app. I want to get the soul gems for this game if I play this.



22 SEPTEMBER 2019 17:51 3275





bananaidk12312312312bananaidk12312312312bananaidk12312312312 badge

What do u mean i dont understand anything lol



20 OCTOBER 2019 12:14 3275







Berkay_03 do u mean i dont understand anything lol



20 OCTOBER 2019 12:14 3275





qwssnfueqwssnfueqwssnfue badge

Tell one of the admins



19 NOVEMBER 2019 02:21 3275





Berkay_03Berkay_03Berkay_03 badge

to complete this task,

Miksaa Good game very

Toteu Cola?

pamir2411 i love bacon head

tu_lu09998 I think she means that the offer is not giving her soul gems even after completing it.

marknabli14323 wiw ncc game sooo verry ncc cool

MrEnesBaki i love **** head