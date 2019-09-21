guilerhukas
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Anyone have withdrawal before so from this app to his account guys
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: What's the value of these gems in $
unranked rank iconninjahattodi0190: Hi
unranked rank iconjgdub: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconjgdub: hi
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem58 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
Crossout

goodgameggwp avatar

goodgameggwp

September 21, 2019 at 02:13 PM

Introduction

In this article we´re going to review Crossout and also take a brief look at its concept. If you have never played the game before this is an opportunity for you to decide whether you should jump into the game or not. If you already tried it and didn´t like it hopefully at end you will be considering giving it another shot.


Looking at Crossout

Crossout, an online free-to-play shooter in a post-apocalyptic scenario for the Ps4, Xbox and Windows platforms. Following the Mad Max-style, Crossout it´s a third-person view car shooter that offers the unique aspect of building your own car literally from scratch which at first may sound like something difficult to do in theory, but nothing really that hard to overcome in practice. The game offers 8 vs 8/PvP matches that offer scraps to the players, useful for crafting. It also offers PVE Raids and open-world side missions provided by different factions that act in a complementary way to the main storyline. As you progress later on in the game, unlock and craft pieces for your car as rewards from the factions, you will be able to create different types of vehicles and may even join a guild for more rewards. If you are a casual player it´s a good title to introduce you to the genre and it´s mechanics as the game more than testing your aim, challenges you and your creativity to build your own ride and to actually be able to ride it. If you are a usual player then you will probably enjoy exploring the enemy weaknesses and challenge yourself to build the ultimate war machine.

Critical Analyses:

The game released in the late of march of 2017 and still presents the players with funny and unique content. Although with a market based in a real money currency, every piece can be crafted from scraps, (and some other lootable materials) and even if any rare or legendary part requires that currency in order to be crafted, there is always the possibility of selling basic craftable parts for that same currency, so in the end it all comes to those basic scraps.kILyycs5dxG8ZZwm5odE8lzG84wtQW.jpg

However it´s not all roses, it sins in its very core mechanic the driving, it's not the worse that I have ever seen but clearly lacks some polishments, the main storyline it´s fair by itself with interesting cutscenes that even without voice acting fit the purpose of storytelling. It has a well-themed level design and the graphics are reasonably good and friendly enough for medium/old pc users. Crossout leans towards personality building as every car displays character, how would you defend your cabin? Where would you place your guns? Would you venture going big in order to have space for special parts with the risk of becoming an easy target on the distance? Or would you prefer going small and solid? When you finally finish your car and adjust your weapons angle it´s a matter of time until you uncover your car flaws but worry not, keep leveling up and eventually you will unlock new pieces and increase the number of them that you can use. Requires 6gb of space and a 2013 computer set in order to run, Overall it´s a fair well thought game, one to keep an out for a try or to keep installed among your games list, oh and like any co-op, its most to enjoyable with friends!

vTZYvpqjt5GSRrv8Iu1sD4uy1daxO7.jpg 
Pros and Cons

Plus

  • Decent lore, character development, cutscenes, and graphics
  • Good diversity of game modes
  • Interesting building mechanics that feels like playing with lego
  • Interesting vehicle possibilities

Neutral

  • Basic plot that fits with no character voice
  • Interesting open-world mode although with poor side-quests.

Downside

  • Poor driving that act as a core mechanic
  • A level design that is not new to the industry and with some flaws where sometimes cars get irreversibly stuck

 If you still have not decided or simply skipped all the text to read the pros and cons I must advise you to try it, simply because there are no other similar game and it´s free.

Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

October 9, 2019 at 10:57 PM

Yeah! Its very good work!
Shyfu avatar

Shyfu

October 10, 2019 at 01:50 AM

Thanks, for this article. Very useful information!)
GAMBELOWz avatar

GAMBELOWz

October 26, 2019 at 08:39 PM

Such a useful.
blood375 avatar

blood375

October 27, 2019 at 12:53 AM

At least it is better than war thunder.
stefanchirac123 avatar

stefanchirac123

October 27, 2019 at 01:13 AM

yeah its a great game
kgyabel avatar

kgyabel

October 29, 2019 at 02:51 PM

GREAT GAME.......................................................................
HANS123GAMINGYT avatar

HANS123GAMINGYT

October 29, 2019 at 03:19 PM

Nani
anis_tn_gamer avatar

anis_tn_gamer

October 29, 2019 at 03:28 PM

Three Miles Up" by Elizabeth Jane Howard
Delibalta avatar

Delibalta

October 29, 2019 at 10:48 PM

level atlanmıo lan
baselsupergamer1 avatar

baselsupergamer1

November 7, 2019 at 08:49 PM

good game to play
SomeRandomGuy avatar

SomeRandomGuy

November 9, 2019 at 06:36 AM

anyone else having problem with completing this task? i uploaded my '15 wins' screenshot twice and it was twice rejected.. please contant me if you can help me..
CJR0126 avatar

CJR0126

November 9, 2019 at 09:53 AM

Crossout is really awesome!!!
Oltvai avatar

Oltvai

November 9, 2019 at 04:24 PM

goodgsmegg

Oltvai avatar

Oltvai

November 9, 2019 at 04:24 PM

goodgamma GG
Oltvai avatar

Oltvai

November 9, 2019 at 04:25 PM

this is a good gamma GG
xtron5556 avatar

xtron5556

November 9, 2019 at 07:52 PM

helo how to reach xp
xtron5556 avatar

xtron5556

November 9, 2019 at 07:53 PM

is a super game

alessioimprota8 avatar

alessioimprota8

November 10, 2019 at 10:11 PM

great .it is super game
aras68 avatar

aras68

November 11, 2019 at 12:13 AM

i love it

aras68 avatar

aras68

November 11, 2019 at 12:13 AM

my name is
wezdh avatar

wezdh

November 11, 2019 at 12:17 AM

Nice very nice good :ok_hand:
lukica_000 avatar

lukica_000

November 11, 2019 at 01:30 AM

Good Game Has controls for you to craft your car any looking good or bad!!!!
PatrikUchihaGG avatar

PatrikUchihaGG

November 11, 2019 at 02:02 AM

good game baki
ManosGalaxy avatar

ManosGalaxy

November 12, 2019 at 02:38 AM

nice game and cool
12345
