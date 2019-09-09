A brief overview of the Playstation 2

The Playstation 2, everyone knows the Playstation 2. Back in the early 2000s, everyone wanted a Playstation 2, it had amazing games, some of them based on popular movies or tv shows, and its graphics were amazing for its time. In this article, I will describe the history, impact and everything related to the Playstation 2.

The Playstation 2 was announced on March 1, 1999, and was later showcased at Tokyo Game Show on 20 September 1999, and throughout 2000, it was released in all countries. At that time, everyone talked about the Playstation 2. Its graphics were amazing, it's games were fun and could be played with friends, it even had a built-in DVD player, something that was really expensive back in the day. All the cool kids had Playstation 2's, and everyone wanted one for Christmas.2001 was an amazing year for the Playstation 2, a lot of new games were released, like GTA 3, Final Fantasy X, Jak and Daxter, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 3 and many other amazing games that are remembered to this day.The Playstation 2 could also play Playstation 1 games, which was a very popular feature.2002 brought the ability to play online with your friends using the newly released Playstation 2 Network Adapter, popular games like GTA Vice City, Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 4 and Ratchet and Clank were released around that time. In May, Sony cut the price of the Playstation 2 from 299$ to 199$ in North America, a change that made it accessible to more people.In 2003, Sony released the EyeToy, a camera accessory for the Playstation 2 that was used for playing a series of games that were specially designed for it. It could also be used for taking pictures and videos.On October 29 2004, Sony released the Playstation 2 Slim, a more compact model of the Playstation 2 with a built-in network adaptor. 2004 was also the year GTA San Andreas was released, the best selling Playstation 2 game. It is regarded as one of the best games of all time even to this day, and it contributed to the huge sales of the Playstation 2.The Playstation 2 was one of the best video games consoles of all time, and it's amazing games were the reason it was very popular. The GTA series was very prominent on the Playstation 2, everyone who had one most likely had at least one GTA game. Another very popular series was Final Fantasy, a series of roleplaying games that made many people fall in love with the Playstation 2. Kingdom Hearts was a series of video games very similar to Final Fantasy, but made for younger gamers, featuring Disney characters from many movies.A lot of games based on movies and tv shows were popular on the Playstation 2, like Spider-Man PS2, the original Star Wars Battlefront games, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and many Shrek games.Football games like FIFA and Madden were huge on the Playstation 2, it's online capabilities made it a popular platform for sports games.The Playstation 2 made a huge impact on the gaming industry, it changed how many people view video games, before the Playstation 2, video games were considered things for children, but the PS2 introduced many adults to gaming with games like GTA San Andreas, God of War and many sports games. It's built-in DVD player also contributed to its huge sales.The Playstation 2 is the best selling console of all time, selling 158 million models as of 2013. Even today, many people use the Playstation 2 because of its amazing games that hold up even today.