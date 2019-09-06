i love this game leag of angels

anyone help me reach level 100
nice game got some nice quests even if it looks alike many other games of the same sort
why every one think this game is sexual XD?:heart_eyes::joy:
nice game got some nice quests even if it looks alike many other games of the same sort
wow good game---League of Angels (Abbreviation: LoA) is an MMORPG released in December 2013 by Youzu Interactive.[10] LoA's China release took place in July 2013, with the North American version following shortly in December that year.[11] League of Angels was chosen as one of the best new games on Facebook in December 2014 for that year following the release of the 'Pulsating Boobs' update.[12]
League of Angels II (also League of Angels 2 or LoA2) is the 2016 sequel to the 2013 game. Its impending release was announced March 15,[13] and a 5,000-player closed beta ran from March 24[14] to 31,[15] then replaced with an open beta. It launched April 8 in North America,[16] and 2 weeks later there was a free gold giveaway to promote playing.[17] The game's European release occurred May 19.[18] The game's first multi-language release (English, French, German, simplified Chinese and traditional Chinese) was released May 26,[19] then Portuguese and Spanish on June 23.[20][21] same as you
League of Angels is a realy good game so play it