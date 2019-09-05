Is this game similar to the sims?

RGH2 Just thinking that this game looks like the sims in terms of gameplay by what I've seen in the ads.

MusseCyka Yeah its okay but not that good

fafu1 This game is not similar to the sims, However. This game looks like it's made especially for grown up men and women who either want to cheat on their spouses or just get a new partner irl through it. I MIGHT BE WRONG but that whole setup thing looks like it.

yaydood not at all, i guess you could say it had inspiration?

xkhromerx yes it isnt, and for good reason.

lens1911 both are good game

AcesusGaming No no

Anyloxia I don't think so. I played both. I like the sims better than second life.

DuckDuckVic I honestly dont like the game that much like the sims

Wuudles Comepltely different in my opinion, and not in the good way.

Akolein not so much but yea it is-

madladScatbrain Looks like it, but on a DIFFER perspective. Still prefer Sims though.

SABATAZH_ was play it for some time,most of those girl are boys lol

RayFinn Yeah,Second Life is a good game,but i more likely Sim.

xdharunxd this game is good

trn_hnh_trn not at all but i like the sim more...

Andy77799 This game is bad...I mean its so complicated, you dont even know what you have to do smh