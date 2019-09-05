Rain

Back to Second Life

Is this game similar to the sims?

RGH2 avatar

RGH2

September 5, 2019 at 01:36 AM

Just thinking that this game looks like the sims in terms of gameplay by what I've seen in the ads.
MusseCyka avatar

MusseCyka

September 5, 2019 at 08:23 PM

Yeah its okay but not that good
fafu1 avatar

fafu1

September 7, 2019 at 04:46 PM

This game is not similar to the sims, However. This game looks like it's made especially for grown up men and women who either want to cheat on their spouses or just get a new partner irl through it. I MIGHT BE WRONG but that whole setup thing looks like it.
Bossleo130 avatar

Bossleo130

September 7, 2019 at 04:57 PM

ya lybly porno

yaydood avatar

yaydood

September 8, 2019 at 03:33 AM

not at all, i guess you could say it had inspiration?
xkhromerx avatar

xkhromerx

September 8, 2019 at 07:17 AM

yes it isnt, and for good reason.
bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

September 11, 2019 at 09:55 PM

play games and get more SG

bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

September 11, 2019 at 09:55 PM

how do you have to win a SG from a minigame?

bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

September 11, 2019 at 09:55 PM

i like this cite
bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

September 11, 2019 at 09:55 PM

my name is bobi

bobito_bg avatar

bobito_bg

September 11, 2019 at 09:56 PM

i think yes

lens1911 avatar

lens1911

September 13, 2019 at 01:56 AM

both are good game
AcesusGaming avatar

AcesusGaming

September 13, 2019 at 02:16 PM

No no
Anyloxia avatar

Anyloxia

February 2, 2020 at 11:07 PM

I don't think so. I played both. I like the sims better than second life.
DuckDuckVic avatar

DuckDuckVic

February 2, 2020 at 11:08 PM

I honestly dont like the game that much like the sims
Wuudles avatar

Wuudles

February 3, 2020 at 04:05 AM

Comepltely different in my opinion, and not in the good way.
Akolein avatar

Akolein

February 3, 2020 at 07:46 PM

not so much but yea it is-
madladScatbrain avatar

madladScatbrain

February 3, 2020 at 08:02 PM

Looks like it, but on a DIFFER perspective. Still prefer Sims though.
SABATAZH_ avatar

SABATAZH_

February 5, 2020 at 05:14 AM

was play it for some time,most of those girl are boys lol
RayFinn avatar

RayFinn

February 5, 2020 at 11:08 PM

Yeah,Second Life is a good game,but i more likely Sim.
xdharunxd avatar

xdharunxd

February 11, 2020 at 10:55 PM

this game is good
trn_hnh_trn avatar

trn_hnh_trn

March 8, 2020 at 06:41 PM

not at all but i like the sim more...
spacengy avatar

spacengy

March 9, 2020 at 11:18 PM

This game is not similar to the sims, However. This game looks like it's made especially for grown up men and women who either want to cheat on their sp
Andy77799 avatar

Andy77799

April 15, 2020 at 03:56 PM

This game is bad...I mean its so complicated, you dont even know what you have to do smh
Andy77799 avatar

Andy77799

April 15, 2020 at 03:59 PM

The sims are a looooot better imo
