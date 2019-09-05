Is this game similar to the sims?

Just thinking that this game looks like the sims in terms of gameplay by what I've seen in the ads.
Yeah its okay but not that good
This game is not similar to the sims, However. This game looks like it's made especially for grown up men and women who either want to cheat on their spouses or just get a new partner irl through it. I MIGHT BE WRONG but that whole setup thing looks like it.
not at all, i guess you could say it had inspiration?
yes it isnt, and for good reason.
how do you have to win a SG from a minigame?
I don't think so. I played both. I like the sims better than second life.
I honestly dont like the game that much like the sims
Comepltely different in my opinion, and not in the good way.
not so much but yea it is-
Looks like it, but on a DIFFER perspective. Still prefer Sims though.
was play it for some time,most of those girl are boys lol
Yeah,Second Life is a good game,but i more likely Sim.
not at all but i like the sim more...
This game is bad...I mean its so complicated, you dont even know what you have to do smh
The sims are a looooot better imo