How to invite my friends

Where do I find the code and where should my friend put it
Click on "Get More" -> "More" and under "REFERRAL SYSTEM"
can you give me some soul gems
hahahahhahahahha xxxgoat123
hehehehheehehheheiwjdklsakldklasjdkljsakldsadasdsa
hehehehheehehheheiwjdklsakldklasjdkljsakldsadasdsa
You find it in the mofe gems page and then they put it where you type in a url.
hello what are you doing?
gościu hoc na 1v1 w fortnite
Well just insert your friend code and it will be done. Meet me if you want to invite me to be your friend. :)