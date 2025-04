What's your favorite Anime? You can give suggestions

Theanyelpes My favourite animes are Death Note, Death Parade and Angel Beats :)

fomi A recent favorite of mine is In This Corner of the World, but really, nothing can top Millennium Actress. Satoshi Kon is on fire with this one, with all the surreal visual telling, hidden symbolism and wacky arts jumble into a fine, fine mess, somehow kept together through a simple abeit powerful storyline. Just think of it makes me want to rewatch this masterpiece.



Puma_116 wow , mi favorit anime is Sao 7u7

RGH2 I'm not a huge anime person, but I can definitely recommend Angel Beats and Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood. Those would definitely be in my top 3 or so.



bravozorro Black Lagoon

cunlun002 Rurouni Kenshin and Basilisk

Iceberg92 Hakuto no ken / buko no hero academia / one punch man / one piece :P

milkywayangel demon slayer and naruto......was alsou big fan of berserk

MineAndreGamer Assaination classroom and the rissing of the shield hero especialy beacouse it gets a seasson 2&3





Sulimen I recently watched a netflix one called Violet Evergarden. About a PTSD kid who fought in a war and does not know basic social interactions when she tries a normal life. It's pretty great.

Theanyelpes @RGH2 Ey, Angel Beats too, nice :)



lain2 Serial Experiment Lain or Ergo Proxy

Skaaater Dr Stone, Naruto and Angel Beats

geezer_old Wangan Midnight

OpFastman Initial d is better

Betox963 wangan midnight is my favourite



Mushroomhead_Fanatic Yu-Gi-Oh! I collect cards back in my chldhood/teenagehood days.

Ilov_O9209tix Classroom of elites

Blankisidle You can watch Dororo, Anohana, dorohedoro, K, Oregairu these anime are severely underrated you should really give them a try

kj02 a project to raise magical girls, eternal will, a full-time magician, and yours?

gireck_hirt Cowboy Bebop was fantastic, also Lain and Vampire Hunter D