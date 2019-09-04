PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,040
W 777
W 777
Gem245
Ken
Ken
Gem208
PayPal
PayPal
Gem12,370
PayPal
PayPal
Gem7,830
PayPal
PayPal
Gem5,440
erayve
erayve
Gem10
erayve
erayve
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
Ken
Ken
Gem40
Ken
Ken
Gem10
nicolhasandres13
nicolhasandres13
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem133
Jonathan Cook
Jonathan Cook
Gem79
Ken
Ken
Gem114
sin comentarios
sin comentarios
Gem84
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem280
batistalesbia96
batistalesbia96
Gem3,080
invexnolen54586
invexnolen54586
Gem350
Demonek_YT
Demonek_YT
Gem28
Rain

Gem117

unranked rank iconKen: bro some dont work btw
unranked rank iconerayve: 'ello!
SystemGamehag: @nicolhasandres13 tipped Gem100 to the Rain
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem27 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: its trash now
unranked rank iconKen: yea bro
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: gamehag cambio mucho desde hace 4 años :(
unranked rank iconJonathan Cook: sup
unranked rank iconsin comentarios: Hola
unranked rank iconnicolhasandres13: hi
unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
Sign in to start chatting

21

0/160

Back to From users

A Plague Tale: Innocence [Review]

BekirTysz avatar

BekirTysz

September 4, 2019 at 06:45 PM

A Plague Tale is set in France, where plague and death were common in the years 1300-1400, under the rule of the Inquisition, and tells the dramatic story of two brothers.

Developer: Asobo Studio

Types: Action-Adventure,Sneak,Survival-Horror

Platforms: PlayStation 4,Xbox One, Microsoft Windows


_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_
The game was released on May 14, 2019.

-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_

A Plague Tale 14. the century passes in France, where plague and mice are ubiquitous under the rule of the Inquisition.

The play is directed by a young noble girl named Amacia.Where you start the game is a wonderful forest with a charming atmosphere, and when you lose yourself in this forest, everything turns upside down.The Inquisition wants Amacia's brother Hugo at their door.Hugo is a sick boy,unaware of the outside world, his mother does not let him out of a room, and he seeks a cure for his disease, which is completely unknown to him, through his Alchemist identity.

While the brothers ' father is talking to the inquisition, Amacia sneaks up on him to kidnap Hugo.That's when Amacia sees Hugo for the first time, but his father is murdered by the Inquisition leader.Amacia and Hugo find their mother as they escape from the soldiers there, and their mother helps them escape, but she stays behind them in the embrace of the Inquisition.The adventure begins when the brothers lose their mark from the Inquisition.

3Ym8vznzRWBrGGM792KaJJr0mBSUEV.jpeg

Trailer:
  
About Gameplay:
In the game you control Amacia and the only weapon Amacia has is a slingshot and a distraction to confuse enemies, but in the future you can collect items and produce materials or other similar materials to stun enemies and improve some of your things, such as your inventory. Infact, I have to say that the gameplay in the game is easy and simple, the story is more important for the game.

Every part of the game is like a puzzle. In some episodes you have to solve puzzles by ordering the character Hugo.You need fire to send away the mice, and getting to that fire is like a puzzle in some parts.

Gameplay Trailer:
  
About Story:
A Plague Tale has a really powerful and dramatic story.Many factors are well reflected in the game,such as Hugo's curiosity about everything since he doesn't see the outside world,Amacia's finding Hugo sometimes unbearable, people's fear of the plague.

In addition, as the game progresses, your curiosity grows more and more, and discovering some friends, revealing some secrets adds a nice experience to your game.Most of all, you will be grateful for Hugo's powers, which you will learn later.

Story Trailer:


About Graphics:
As you can see from the videos, there is no word to be said in the graphics of the game.But let's talk about it anyway.The atmosphere in the game,great modeling may be perhaps your favorite part of the game, and even though the atmosphere is dark and plague-like, it often looks great, and each episode is a different atmosphere.

-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_

Finally, I have to say that if you like this kind of story-oriented drama, it is definitely a game that I recommend you to take and play.

My score for this game is 7/10 
-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_

Thanks for Reading
I Hope You Like It
Please Write Comment
Evzenos123 avatar

Evzenos123

September 4, 2019 at 10:20 PM

Heloo guys.

gamesandfun avatar

gamesandfun

September 6, 2019 at 07:25 PM

I watched a gameplay of this and was mesmerized! The graphics are absolutely insane! And the plot! What an amazing game
SuperComrade2000 avatar

SuperComrade2000

September 6, 2019 at 07:29 PM

i enjoyed this review thumps up to the creator.
south_point avatar

south_point

September 6, 2019 at 09:55 PM

i enjoyed then

GamesinVanes avatar

GamesinVanes

September 6, 2019 at 11:37 PM

this game is amazing
a7779_99 avatar

a7779_99

September 7, 2019 at 10:17 AM

От того что я хочу в жопу
Mstrsmile avatar

Mstrsmile

September 8, 2019 at 02:33 PM

Heloo ребята
banngtoun avatar

banngtoun

January 9, 2020 at 05:23 PM

nice review!
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:23 PM

eeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeee
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:23 PM

hi guys me mars
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:23 PM

do u like turtles
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:23 PM

yes or no?
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:23 PM

hi guys do u like turtels
Marszalek1cz avatar

Marszalek1cz

January 9, 2020 at 06:24 PM

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

A Plague Tale: Innocence [Review] - From users Forum on Gamehag