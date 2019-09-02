Rain

My Friend Pedro

dumpists avatar

dumpists

September 2, 2019 at 03:44 PM

My Friend Pedro is a brutal ballet about friendship, fantasy, and the fight of one man to wipe out a sentient banana in his path. Published by Devolver Digital.


  • What is it?

   My Friend Pedro is a fast-paced platformer focusing more on style than just going through the stage. While the play may be tiny in duration, you are kept going by ranks and achievements, making it very replayable. MFP, follows the Mario formula, adding each level slowly fresh ideas or weapons, then building on them as they become more and more complicated.Hb0RZxdSgAdSMvJtzQk3DERKmPooIm.jpg

  • Story

   My Friend Pedro sees you wake up in a street having lost your memory, just to be welcomed by a floating banana called Pedro himself. We're off to a good beginning, right? Then Pedro guides you through different stages as you rain bullets on enemies for unspecified purposes, lead you to kill more and more individuals and give you some helpful tips. Pedro is a lucky friend of yours. It's love for Pedro.
wLLQJVuwcTzyqd4pD6SPnmQXIcHLn4.jpg

  • Gameplay

   Imagine if you combined Max Payne's gun play with Tony Hawk's Pro Skater's score / combo scheme and then amplified it to eleven. From beginning to finish, you can readily execute a string of death, wreck a gigantic score and feel bloody great about it. On a 2D plane, the left stick regulates your motion, while the correct one controls your objective. Shooting is a straightforward squeeze of the correct button, while holding the left lets you lock one target while still targeting the correct stick. That's all nice, but the true MVP clicks to slow down the left stick. Things are getting really interesting now.  Having seen John Wick ever and thinking, wouldn't it be nice if there was more parkour, and a talk, swimming banana and more violence and a 2D side-scrolling shooting game, played on your desktop?  That is what the game actually is.
  It's a good visual style and the Soundtrack reminds me of Hotline Miami, gunplay feels enjoyable. The main gameplay includes the slowdown of time and acrobatic motion. These instruments enable the player with his killings to become creative and generally there are many methods of approaching fighting situations. In the first two sections, enemy meetings are rather open and offer plenty of space for dealing with every scenario.
  I like the divided shot mechanic in particular, and I believe that it really works well. Essentially, you can target two different enemies at the same moment if you're dual wielding  a weapon. It’s easy to get the hang of and it works really well. You can kick enemies also, drop things on enemies, even kick them off. There is a great deal of diversity in killing techniques.
76ohCYTl6rrlxJmgl18G1QEOPQc7fP.jpg

  • Graphics

   Graphics aren't amazing and look a bit dated and enemy faces look cartoonish.

  • The bad

   There’s no workshop support, which is disappointing. 
   The subsequent levels bring the game in a different direction, and I discovered that I didn't like that. This is a game that provides you all that you really have at the beginning and does not develop in the correct manner. It begins as a violent ballet and ends as a puzzle platformer , which I really didn't want.

  • The verdict

   It is all I wanted My Friend Pedro to be. Gentle, stylish creative gunplay that gives you the feeling to create your own scenes for action in a film. What shouldn't enjoy? Pedro is love. Pedro is your friend.XENsKB1WjDWG2NAGj7xPiJKO7jv2U5.jpg

Evzenos123 avatar

Evzenos123

September 2, 2019 at 03:56 PM

Its good game and i like that
Bellabutterfly avatar

Bellabutterfly

September 2, 2019 at 05:30 PM

im impressed can i borrow your friend? XD
ardaongun123 avatar

ardaongun123

September 2, 2019 at 05:38 PM

is very good game
ardaongun123 avatar

ardaongun123

September 2, 2019 at 05:38 PM

shot shot shot !
ardaongun123 avatar

ardaongun123

September 2, 2019 at 05:39 PM

dead alll yes
venamus avatar

venamus

September 3, 2019 at 04:50 PM

cool
the13avanger avatar

the13avanger

September 3, 2019 at 05:15 PM

hellow how old im

AlexLexos12 avatar

AlexLexos12

September 3, 2019 at 05:17 PM

im impressed can i borrow your friend? XD
Kleptic avatar

Kleptic

September 3, 2019 at 05:28 PM

Seems like a cool game, will try it
MusseCyka avatar

MusseCyka

September 4, 2019 at 05:43 PM

It's an okay game, nothing much.
JennIE1sthebest avatar

JennIE1sthebest

September 4, 2019 at 06:10 PM

Jejwhsgdvev
BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

September 4, 2019 at 06:39 PM

Hello Ok Bye
sky_fly avatar

sky_fly

September 4, 2019 at 08:55 PM

Not Bad
Puma_116 avatar

Puma_116

September 4, 2019 at 10:25 PM

thx and bye bro xd
Puma_116 avatar

Puma_116

September 4, 2019 at 10:25 PM

hello guys :D
ToxicAligator avatar

ToxicAligator

September 4, 2019 at 11:02 PM

selamlar olsun
pukki92 avatar

pukki92

September 5, 2019 at 04:49 PM

cool . Nice
kRiegeR12 avatar

kRiegeR12

September 6, 2019 at 12:42 AM

nice game dude i like it how much it cost ?
tuananhltv1 avatar

tuananhltv1

September 6, 2019 at 06:07 PM

i wish i have the money
milkywayangel avatar

milkywayangel

September 6, 2019 at 07:08 PM

damn.... well that is called being creative or what
south_point avatar

south_point

September 6, 2019 at 09:55 PM

gg i tihkn kyou
Slextor avatar

Slextor

September 6, 2019 at 10:34 PM

Nice
kadhim1 avatar

kadhim1

September 6, 2019 at 10:57 PM

Fucking Bullshit
Anurag08 avatar

Anurag08

September 6, 2019 at 11:09 PM

Mother fucker
