My Thoughts On Alicia Online

Hello, reader! In this article, I'll be talking about a very underrated horse racing MMO. I'll be going through its main features and its pros and cons. Be sure to keep reading this article to find out more about this game!

HORSE STATS

HORSE STATS EXPLAINED

RACING

Magic Single

EXAMPLE OF MAGIC RACING

Speed Single

EXAMPLE OF SPEED RACING

BREEDING

10

TRANSLATIONS

COMMUNITY

Alicia Online is an online fantasy horse game, that allows you to race in 4 different race types. The game was created around 2011 by GameTree, but due to its lack of popularity, the game shut down shortly after in February 2014. I won't be talking about the original version, but the recreation which was released in December 2014 by a few of the original games' players. Before you decide to leave if you're already disinterested just read this!: one of the main parts of the game, that made me start playing it was the fact that the horses can FLY. Well not really fly, but more like glide. None the less it's still a super fun feature that's constantly being used by everybody! Now onto everything else!: One of the smallest, but essential parts of the game are: Horse stats are like small bonuses and advantages that can come in very handy while racing. Without good/appropriate stats there's not much of a chance for a win unless you're a very skilled player.Agility - (SOMETIMES USED FOR SPEED) - Increases boost speed - Increases cornering ability - Decreases speed loss while slidingControl - (OFTEN USED FOR MAGIC) - Increases filling of magic barSpeed - (OFTEN USED FOR SPEED) - Increases acceleration speedStrength - (OFTEN USED FOR SPEED) -Increases the duration of boostsSpirit - (NOT USED IN ANY RACING TYPE)Let's move on to the main part of the game;: The game offers you 4 different race types: - Magic Single & Magic Team - Speed Single & Speed Team: It's the game's most popular racing type aside from Magic Team. In this game mode, a player will be given random spells throughout the race with which they can attack other players in order to win. The races can get pretty chaotic and loud with a max. of 8 players in each racing room, all the sound effects and occasional voice acting for the characters. Magic Team is the same as Magic Single apart from the fact, that the players in Magic Team are divided into 2 teams that fight against each other.(I do not own this video!): Speed related type races are typically more difficult than Magic related type races and so that makes them the least popular game mode. But just because it's difficult, doesn't mean it can't be fun! In Speed races, you are given ''boosts''. Boosts will make your horse gallop faster for a short period of time, which can be extended with horse stats like SPEED or STRENGTH. Along with boosts, the player will also be able to ''chase'' another player in front of them for additional speed after the 2nd round. But boosts and chasing aren't going to give you a guaranteed win! There's still a lot more to Speed races than just that. To make Speed racing easier the player would also have to learn certain techniques, like, for example, something called ''bunny hopping''. It's a hard technique to learn, but it makes Speed racing a whole lot faster and easier! Some even consider it cheating because of how complicated it can get. Just like with Magic Team, Speed Team is also just like Speed Single but players are divided into 2 teams that fight each other to win.(I do not own this video!)Now onto: Breeding is a really fun part of the game that can also very easily become frustrating. It's been implemented into the game in late September 2017.: You can access the Breeding System once your character reaches level! Present in the game you can combinations of looks between:- 20 coat variations - 8 mane variations - 6 tail variations - 5 mane/tail color variations Players use breeding to get certain coats and better horses. Usually, it's a combination of both! But breeding attempts can also fail. When a breeding attempt fails, instead of getting a foal the player will get some kind of prize instead. Let's talk about the: Alicia Online IS a Korean MMO and it might happen that you'll come across parts of the game that still aren't translated into the language you chose to play in. It's nothing to worry about though since its usually just the parts that aren't fully implemented into the game yet, which stay untranslated! Currently, you can play the game in: - Korean - Japanese - Russian - English - German - Polish - Czech Since I've already talked about the biggest and most used parts of the game, I'll talk about the. There's a bit to talk about here: I've been an AO player for about 3 years now, and the deeper you get into the game the more toxic the community can get. Especially theIf you're only planning on racing you may see some new players who get easily upset and start swearing and ranting in the chat, sometimes they'd even call out a certain player for hacking when they're just very skilled. I personally don't mind them that much because they can be quite entertaining if not taken seriously! However, the Instagram community was quite bad the last time I hung out there, which was around 2017 & 2018. There was some sort of shallow drama about every week and a lot of the players on Instagram can get very cocky and mean. Watch out for those! Even though the community is considered toxic I still highly recommend this game to anyone who doesn't mind a bit of adrenalin. All of the people I've personally met were extremely nice and a lot of really strong friendships were formed, so don't get too intimidated by the toxic part of the community. And despite the Instagram AO community being extremely toxic because of all the drama, the art over there is extremely good and you should totally check it out!AO edit by @ao.tisis on InstagramAnyways, thank you so much if you stuck around til here but this concludes my article of Alicia Online! I hope I provided you with some useful/helpful information, but if not, feel free to message me questions about the game, and I'll gladly answer them as best as I can!