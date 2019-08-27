Ken
Oddmar is the 2D Mobile Game

BekirTysz avatar

BekirTysz

August 27, 2019 at 04:12 PM

Oddmar is a really successful 2D mobile action-adventure game,with 4 years of work on it, and this game tells a Viking story.It consists of 24 sections with high quality graphics and sound,
and each section is a game that gives a different pleasure.

Platforms: IOS, Android


_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_

Oddmar was published for IOS in 2018 and for Android in 2019.
MobGe Ltd. the developed game uses the Unity game engine.

_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_-_

Oddmar really captivated me with its high quality graphics and sound.I think this game is too low for mobile even if it doesn't compete with Mario,and when you look at it, it is perhaps better than a console game and it has earned the rewards it deserves.

LJUGXcqDngyCF6Xbbi48VQSbI47Y2T.jpeg

Oddmar may seem as glorious as the beginning of the game because you may not feel it because it is not enough to be a Viking, but of course he can not say the worst of the Viking,but the reason for it is a little empty-mouthed. Oddmar is the only one left, but he has to find them, no matter how unsuccessful he is. Under the guidance of a fairy,
Oddmar dives through the forests to find his friend and village inhabitants and the adventure begins. Oddmar has a really serious and interesting story and it comes from Nordic Mythology.Oddmar, especially the carefully prepared intermediate scenes and narration strengthens the story
as well as the game has a nice effect on the gamers.

Oddmar is a console game with graphics, hand-crafted background, attractive animations and
great drawings, even if you do not know the game is a viking action-adventure game with the visual
difference makes it clear.Thanks to this visualization you feel yourself in a magnificent atmosphere.

tYTlTrHLlz6zF1X00MHa0523ktuTVP.webp

As you can see in this photo, the controls are dynamic and fun to play, as well as fluent and
flawless on the devices, it gives us the requirements we want from a game.

Trailer:


As you can see in the game after defeating them and encountering different and interesting
creatures, we call the Boss with a powerful monsters you enter into a compelling war.
The way to destroy these creatures, Oddmar's ax, sword, hammer and different shields,
but if you want to jump on them with the oddmar to go to them you can.

If you haven't played this game before, I recommend you play it and I can guarantee
you that after playing this game you can get one of your favorite 5 mobile games.

Finally, I want to say that Oddmar is the best mobile game for me with its animations,
gameplay and story.Especially the Turkish producers and the award of the game made Turkish game lovers really proud.

Oddmar for Andriod:
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.mobge.Oddmar

Oddmar for IOS:
https//apps.apple.com/us/app/oddmar/id1247397901


Thank you for reading
I hope you like my writing
Please try to press right vote 
clakiwe avatar

clakiwe

August 27, 2019 at 04:24 PM

didnt hear about it. Still seems like a nice game uwu.
clakiwe avatar

clakiwe

August 27, 2019 at 04:26 PM

I liked it. Thanks for the introduction.
junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:28 PM

Kiki45 avatar

Kiki45

August 27, 2019 at 04:29 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:29 PM

Kiki45 avatar

Kiki45

August 27, 2019 at 04:29 PM

Kiki45 avatar

Kiki45

August 27, 2019 at 04:29 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:29 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:30 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:30 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:31 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:31 PM

junmar12345673 avatar

junmar12345673

August 27, 2019 at 04:31 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:00 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:01 PM

Kiki45 avatar

Kiki45

August 27, 2019 at 05:01 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:02 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:02 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:03 PM

lunlunhung04 avatar

lunlunhung04

August 27, 2019 at 05:04 PM

Keloog avatar

Keloog

August 27, 2019 at 08:09 PM

I will try it out
Siporate avatar

Siporate

August 27, 2019 at 08:29 PM

Siporate avatar

Siporate

August 27, 2019 at 08:29 PM

Siporate avatar

Siporate

August 27, 2019 at 08:29 PM

