How to level up

For level up you have to make quests on the games to propose, to answer questions, to speak in the chats of the community, to write an article or to play mini games.



impossiblebearclaw you get xp by posting on forums

Theanyelpes Yes, exactly with this comment I'm getting more exp for example



toshkomotikata95 make more coments like this