How can i earn xp from level 2

PeraPoZ PLS i need help

vistinjs ye same issue here, im lvl2, 22%

PeraPoZ im at 44% XC

rodrobot1 hmm i guess just talking or playing games





PeraPoZ i do that and i doesnt get anything

rodrobot1 yep thats it theres 2 ways playing games and completing them or just talking in community or somewhere else





PeraPoZ then its broken

Zoe_1 try to do tasks and post comments on the forum

IamVeryGoodFTW i am saying this to get xp ;)-

impossiblebearclaw Can you check somewhere how much xp every task will give you and how much do you need for the next level?