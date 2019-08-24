Rain

Problem getting a screenshot in Guardians of Ember

Ferross avatar

Ferross

August 24, 2019 at 10:29 PM

Anyone able to get screenshots to work. Cntrl/Alt Printscreen gives me a black screen (not blank, Black) so does the Windows SnipIt function.
Ferross avatar

Ferross

August 26, 2019 at 07:12 PM

Has anyone been able to prove they have progessed in Guardians of Ember and gotten the Gamehag rewards? How did you do it if you can't get a screenshot?
Cuddler avatar

Cuddler

August 26, 2019 at 08:18 PM

How to submit the screenshot?
Ferross avatar

Ferross

August 26, 2019 at 08:24 PM

If I can get the screenshot, then I am OK to submit it. I just can't get it in the first place. cntl/alt printscreen gives me a picture of a black screen (not blank, but black) same with snipit. Something in the Ember software makes the screen go black when it is no longer the main focus of Windows. Even the mini screen you get when you mouse over the game icon, is black.
