Problem getting a screenshot in Guardians of Ember

Anyone able to get screenshots to work. Cntrl/Alt Printscreen gives me a black screen (not blank, Black) so does the Windows SnipIt function.
Has anyone been able to prove they have progessed in Guardians of Ember and gotten the Gamehag rewards? How did you do it if you can't get a screenshot?
How to submit the screenshot?
If I can get the screenshot, then I am OK to submit it. I just can't get it in the first place. cntl/alt printscreen gives me a picture of a black screen (not blank, but black) same with snipit. Something in the Ember software makes the screen go black when it is no longer the main focus of Windows. Even the mini screen you get when you mouse over the game icon, is black.