Jereimisss avatar

Jereimisss

August 22, 2019 at 11:46 PM

I have never played this but heard a lot of about this game. Im forcing myself to play this but im not good a\t this kind of game and I dont like "fighting" games at all. So should I try? Or i it that horrible so it is just waste of time
GodaDomi avatar

GodaDomi

August 23, 2019 at 12:09 AM

The game is good, but the players are bots in 90%
Jereimisss avatar

Jereimisss

August 23, 2019 at 12:49 AM

Okay, Ill try. Thanks!

crooky118 avatar

crooky118

August 23, 2019 at 03:30 AM

Yes very good.
Sevcox avatar

Sevcox

August 23, 2019 at 03:48 AM

Yeah very good
nikitik554 avatar

nikitik554

August 23, 2019 at 10:56 AM

M0H4MM3D avatar

M0H4MM3D

August 26, 2019 at 09:11 PM

yep it is cool game
Reaperr avatar

Reaperr

August 26, 2019 at 09:29 PM

looks of it that seems great let see what it contain
gangnam avatar

gangnam

August 26, 2019 at 10:14 PM

Its good, its great, but its pay2win system. You are not good enough unless you spend money. I have played hundreds of hours of this game and I still suck.
dustx6102 avatar

dustx6102

August 31, 2019 at 05:57 PM

i love apple tree
GrinyaDrinya avatar

GrinyaDrinya

September 2, 2019 at 03:45 AM

yeah, it is good
Is this Good? - Crossout Forum on Gamehag