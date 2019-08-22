Is this Good?

Jereimisss I have never played this but heard a lot of about this game. Im forcing myself to play this but im not good a\t this kind of game and I dont like "fighting" games at all. So should I try? Or i it that horrible so it is just waste of time

GodaDomi The game is good, but the players are bots in 90%

Jereimisss Okay, Ill try. Thanks!





crooky118 Yes very good.

Sevcox Yeah very good

nikitik554 цыолджыэ

эйждлорцфполйджэ

цуэдлоруолджэ3

экждло

у

M0H4MM3D yep it is cool game

Reaperr looks of it that seems great let see what it contain

gangnam Its good, its great, but its pay2win system. You are not good enough unless you spend money. I have played hundreds of hours of this game and I still suck.



dustx6102 i love apple tree