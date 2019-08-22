Good I guess

Well, Im not fan of tank games or plane games. I do not like this "war" games at all. This game took a lot of time to install and it is sooooo super big! In the result I found that its super boring and long! UGH
well, what type of game are you looking for i might be able to help out of you give some exaples of what you would like from a game.
Hi! I like more relaxing games :D hehe thanks for care
hmm try ironcast maybe. it's on steam and relatively small spacewise also its a bit more relaxing but it can still be challenging enough to not be boring :)
very good game, ,relaxing
pretty good, i have a great account, but unfortunately my teammates are not really that good and i have to carry the team all the time.