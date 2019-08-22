Rain

Good I guess

Jereimisss

Jereimisss

August 22, 2019 at 11:45 PM

Well, Im not fan of tank games or plane games. I do not like this "war" games at all. This game took a lot of time to install and it is sooooo super big! In the result I found that its super boring and long! UGH
SM_beris_boris

SM_beris_boris

August 23, 2019 at 12:15 AM

well, what type of game are you looking for i might be able to help out of you give some exaples of what you would like from a game.
Jereimisss

Jereimisss

August 23, 2019 at 12:48 AM

Hi! I like more relaxing games :D hehe thanks for care
SM_beris_boris

SM_beris_boris

August 23, 2019 at 04:45 PM

hmm try ironcast maybe. it's on steam and relatively small spacewise also its a bit more relaxing but it can still be challenging enough to not be boring :)
ruskinikola05

ruskinikola05

August 24, 2019 at 11:15 PM

its relaxing
csgocasescom_torcar

csgocasescom_torcar

August 26, 2019 at 05:34 AM

its relacing
02mate02

02mate02

August 27, 2019 at 05:19 PM

very good game, ,relaxing
sad_sunset

sad_sunset

August 27, 2019 at 11:07 PM

Very good game I think
Brisly

Brisly

August 28, 2019 at 05:48 PM

выфвфывфы
StanDB003

StanDB003

August 28, 2019 at 10:09 PM

pretty good, i have a great account, but unfortunately my teammates are not really that good and i have to carry the team all the time.
