invexnolen54586
invexnolen54586
Gem350
Demonek_YT
Demonek_YT
Gem28
Ken
Ken
Gem50
batistalesbia96
batistalesbia96
Gem231
Ken
Ken
Gem10
nolendex9
nolendex9
Gem63
Ken
Ken
Gem439
nolendex9
nolendex9
Gem24
kakestamp
kakestamp
Gem40
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem140
robertvalerymies
robertvalerymies
Gem3,080
Ken
Ken
Gem20
Ken
Ken
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem724
bkun9288
bkun9288
Gem88
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem63
herhegalw
herhegalw
Gem116
Крутой Пацан
Крутой Пацан
Gem672
daniellejackson01111980
daniellejackson01111980
Gem1,750
robertvalerymies
robertvalerymies
Gem231
Rain

Gem14

unranked rank iconKen: hi
unranked rank iconDemonek_YT: hi
unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Hi, my task is dont got accepted

muffan0 avatar

muffan0

August 22, 2019 at 06:00 PM

UwU Somebody have this problem too?
SM_beris_boris avatar

SM_beris_boris

August 22, 2019 at 06:11 PM

ye from what i see you have to sign up using their link if you have an account already it just wont accept it
muffan0 avatar

muffan0

August 22, 2019 at 06:17 PM

its a bug or its automated?
Moumen12 avatar

Moumen12

August 22, 2019 at 07:24 PM

Try showing your gamehag window on one side and the game on the other side. That's how it worked for me the 2nd time
muffan0 avatar

muffan0

August 22, 2019 at 09:47 PM

sure.. thanks ^^
PoppoPidgey avatar

PoppoPidgey

August 23, 2019 at 09:57 PM

sent two times, the first one with 5 wins, the second with 7 (because of course I've been playing after sending my screen)... both have been rejected...

Moumen12 avatar

Moumen12

August 23, 2019 at 11:34 PM

I don't know why this is happening so much. Try contacting Misty and send your screenshot so she can accept the tas manually.
