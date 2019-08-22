Rain

is gamehag a good choice? or a bad choice

zimingwong avatar

zimingwong

August 22, 2019 at 02:41 PM

why and why not??????????
Okayroblox avatar

Okayroblox

March 31, 2021 at 09:18 PM

It's bad as **** bro
snow_wolf4321 avatar

snow_wolf4321

March 31, 2021 at 10:29 PM

it's a good choice
ChaosKing avatar

ChaosKing

April 1, 2021 at 01:17 AM

Gamehag has some good stuff but its a high SG price
ChaosKing avatar

ChaosKing

April 1, 2021 at 01:17 AM

A lot of times i did offers and they didnt give my any
ChaosKing avatar

ChaosKing

April 1, 2021 at 01:17 AM

me*

ChaosKing avatar

ChaosKing

April 1, 2021 at 01:17 AM

me*

Cool_mc_nuggy123 avatar

Cool_mc_nuggy123

April 1, 2021 at 02:36 AM

its okay
PhantomGamer23 avatar

PhantomGamer23

April 1, 2021 at 04:21 AM

well for me I don’t like spending money on roblox so I just play and do some stuff in order to get robux but right now I might try to get rust cause I’ve been wanting it for a while now
liquidcondor avatar

liquidcondor

April 1, 2021 at 02:28 PM

it is a good choice if you have a lot of time to spend on playing games
randommmm avatar

randommmm

April 1, 2021 at 09:45 PM

gamehag absolutly good choice
letonatul_smk avatar

letonatul_smk

April 1, 2021 at 09:50 PM

i think is a good choice
Cool_mc_nuggy123 avatar

Cool_mc_nuggy123

April 1, 2021 at 10:27 PM

i think its a very good choice cuz u can get everything with some work...
TheAssassin047 avatar

TheAssassin047

April 1, 2021 at 10:41 PM

I would say a Good Choice!!!!
Tudoromg9109 avatar

Tudoromg9109

April 2, 2021 at 11:13 AM

