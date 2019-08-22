is gamehag a good choice? or a bad choice

zimingwong why and why not??????????

Okayroblox It's bad as **** bro

snow_wolf4321 it's a good choice

ChaosKing Gamehag has some good stuff but its a high SG price

ChaosKing A lot of times i did offers and they didnt give my any

ChaosKing me*





Cool_mc_nuggy123 its okay

PhantomGamer23 well for me I don’t like spending money on roblox so I just play and do some stuff in order to get robux but right now I might try to get rust cause I’ve been wanting it for a while now

liquidcondor it is a good choice if you have a lot of time to spend on playing games

randommmm gamehag absolutly good choice

letonatul_smk i think is a good choice

Cool_mc_nuggy123 i think its a very good choice cuz u can get everything with some work...

TheAssassin047 I would say a Good Choice!!!!