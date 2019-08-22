is gamehag a good choice? or a bad choice

why and why not??????????
Gamehag has some good stuff but its a high SG price
A lot of times i did offers and they didnt give my any
well for me I don’t like spending money on roblox so I just play and do some stuff in order to get robux but right now I might try to get rust cause I’ve been wanting it for a while now
it is a good choice if you have a lot of time to spend on playing games
gamehag absolutly good choice
i think its a very good choice cuz u can get everything with some work...
I would say a Good Choice!!!!
