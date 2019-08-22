Unfair Article Evaluation by Users

Dazza11 It's weird that users on gamehag are evaluating article as plagiarism or spam without even looking for it..This needs to stop cuz articles are the only way to earn a significant amount of SoulGems

m00000oo I don't know, I've seen it quite often.



dakuwanga There's nothing weird about it. There's a strong probability that some folks who posted spam articles get salty when they're not accepted, and afterwards proceed to downvote every article they see as a pitiful attempt of revenge.



dakuwanga By the way Dazza11, if you want to talk more, could you accept my friend request which I probably sent long ago? This conversation via forum threads doesn't exactly work that well.



