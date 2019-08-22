Unfair Article Evaluation by Users

It's weird that users on gamehag are evaluating article as plagiarism or spam without even looking for it..This needs to stop cuz articles are the only way to earn a significant amount of SoulGems
I don't know, I've seen it quite often.
There's nothing weird about it. There's a strong probability that some folks who posted spam articles get salty when they're not accepted, and afterwards proceed to downvote every article they see as a pitiful attempt of revenge.
By the way Dazza11, if you want to talk more, could you accept my friend request which I probably sent long ago? This conversation via forum threads doesn't exactly work that well.
@dakuwanga oh yea sure..didn't notice sorry.