Rain

Gem6

unranked rank iconKen: les goo
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem95 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconKen: gg
unranked rank iconkakestamp: ahh
unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to War and Magic

Help please account sign Up

edbrozzzz avatar

edbrozzzz

August 22, 2019 at 10:21 AM

Hey guys is it necessary for me the sign up this game using the same username as my Gamehag account? Im saying this because for other games like Crossout, War Thunder and game of thrones I got rejected for not registering a new account even though I did register and finish the tasks and the verification system said that all the games I played cannot have the same username as my gamehag account. But the problem is how does Gamehag verify the account associated with the completion of the tasks if you dont have the same gamehag username in other games.
Moumen12 avatar

Moumen12

August 22, 2019 at 07:28 PM

First, you have to sign up with the Gamehag linked provided. If it isn't working, try changing you gamehag name to match the game. Also, when you take a screenshot, get out of full screen and take a screenshot next to your gamehag window.
kyrlak avatar

kyrlak

August 22, 2019 at 07:30 PM

gjirjgigjrigjirgjr
xkhromerx avatar

xkhromerx

August 23, 2019 at 04:41 AM

yes it does

ItaEnrico06 avatar

ItaEnrico06

September 4, 2019 at 11:33 AM

Jduvurjjhdhfjrjehfthjrtjfjhththfuueueyueueyruurufuryfu
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Help please account sign Up - War and Magic Forum on Gamehag