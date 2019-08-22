Suggestion

YourGodIsBlind

I think there should be another option in the community tab, called "forums rules" or something like that, so it will be easier to know if you are breaking the rules of the forums by spamming or doing something else wrong, it can make fewer people spam and it will also be easier to know the rules for other people who just want to use the website and be a part of the community without getting punished for things they didn't know were forbidden.