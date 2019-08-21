Pay to win

autisticdude this game is so pay to win farm all things hours day and months

trueblow018 i said no :D

TheKiller007 solhfghfdgfh

TheKiller007 Fdrhfdsghhdt

SuperStevoooo hthfsthjgtrs

EmirFurkannn asdasdadasdadaasdasd yes p2w

OliverTheFish many games released by that game creator er Pay2Win :(

MorningShadow well,offcourse

bigiax Ushxhxhggjuued

IRON_WOLF_LT13 grinding is huge in the game but i dont tink it is play tu win

geezer_old I couldnt run it anyway

Poverj Love tjis game forever

petrenko123 yes pay to win thats it

alentheking yep if you dont pay money you pay from your tiem

GamesinVanes yea pay to win

avasfge да заплатить, чтобы выиграть

fishycz Pretty much can agree with that it's extremly pay to win :)

StormWillow If it's a free game it usually has a payment system that puts you ahead it's not necessarily pay to win it just feels that way because the paying aspect removes those hours it takes to grind to better stuff that people that pay already have.

tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a mision





tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a mision ???





tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a mision ???22



tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a mision34343



tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a misionv23e2



tudor_boss lol i love cross but how tu get tat screen tu complet a mision232323

