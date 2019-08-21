fifa 2019 is game

Well my suggestion is first to try the full game and the demo by a friend or someone who has i
Ummm i love pes its great
a fifa 18 e fixe mas nos agora temos fifa 19 que eu tambem gosto muito e super fixe e incrivel
Well my suggestion is first to try the full game and the demo by a friend or someone who has i
is fifa a basketball game? or tennis game
Me: I am the dumbest man alive!
Stranger: I buy fifa every year.
Me: u are clearly dumber
I call it fifer cuz its easyer to sai also i only play it on xbox and i only play demo with my cousins i mostly win but i am a noooooooooob