Persistent Captcha

Ryoguita avatar

Ryoguita

August 21, 2019 at 06:47 AM

So out of the blue I'm getting this captcha each and every time I want to open Gamehag site. Is this a Gamehag problem or should I be worried? "If you are on a personal connection, like at home, you can run an anti-virus scan on your device to make sure it is not infected with malware."
Adamant6 avatar

Adamant6

August 21, 2019 at 04:18 PM

It doesn't happen everything. It IS annoying though.
Ryoguita avatar

Ryoguita

August 22, 2019 at 07:54 AM

Now it stopped, but yesterday was in every session. The virus thing was worrying me.
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 22, 2019 at 10:35 AM

Yeah I used to get the captcha too, it suddenly stopped and I'm also curious what was the reason behind it
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 22, 2019 at 10:37 AM

My there was a problem with the server
