Persistent Captcha

So out of the blue I'm getting this captcha each and every time I want to open Gamehag site. Is this a Gamehag problem or should I be worried?
"If you are on a personal connection, like at home, you can run an anti-virus scan on your device to make sure it is not infected with malware."
It doesn't happen everything. It IS annoying though.
Now it stopped, but yesterday was in every session. The virus thing was worrying me.
Yeah I used to get the captcha too, it suddenly stopped and I'm also curious what was the reason behind it
My there was a problem with the server