Rainbow Six Siege:Beginners guide do defending

robertvalerymies
robertvalerymies
Gem3,080
Ken
Ken
Gem20
Ken
Ken
Gem40
hanfred
hanfred
Gem724
bkun9288
bkun9288
Gem88
Hamazaki1991
Hamazaki1991
Gem63
herhegalw
herhegalw
Gem116
Крутой Пацан
Крутой Пацан
Gem672
daniellejackson01111980
daniellejackson01111980
Gem1,750
robertvalerymies
robertvalerymies
Gem231
MrM
MrM
Gem416
MrM
MrM
Gem10
Ken
Ken
Gem231
MrM
MrM
Gem231
Nick
Nick
Gem63
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem554
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem221
BURGER CUBE
BURGER CUBE
Gem133
hanfred
hanfred
Gem231
Wendel Sales
Wendel Sales
Gem73
Rain

Gem175

unranked rank iconKen: ye prime works
unranked rank iconKen: hi
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem50 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to From users

Rainbow Six Siege:Beginners guide do defending

Benshapure avatar

Benshapure

August 20, 2019 at 11:55 PM

Rainbow six siege is an enormously popular tactical first person shooter with more than 100 millions active players and the number is growing. The game is basically based on two things: Defending and Attacking.In this article i'm going to write about the basic stuffs to have in mind while defending and share my personal preferences.


Barricading:
On a single round you get unlimited barricades so beginners always see barricading as a way of grabbing extra points which is basically worthless and most of the time becomes a hindrance to the roamers as they often block rotations.No i'm not saying barricading is worthless but don't go barricading every doors and windows.Barricading can be tactical and useful.Suppose you are holding a position where there are two doors.You cant obviously hold both of them at the same time.So you can barricade one door and hold the other.What this do is whenever an attacker will come from that side they have to break the barricade so you will get alerted right away(but don't stay open).

uAvUdyh9vRMuL7AcdfOXY23nvCAJts.jpg

Reinforcing:
On a single round you'll get two reinforcements(one for recruits). Reinforcing is perhaps the most crucial thing to do in defending.But again you don't necessarily have to reinforce everything.For this you have to think like an attacker.You have to predict from where the enemy might break in.So reinforce those walls and hatches first where the enemy might break in and find you in most vulnerable positions.(An additional tip: Don't reinforce the immediate side wall of where your team mate is reinforcing,This will save his time which he would've wasted in going to another wall)

chfxbv3Q40TFMF09a1Z95MBDtegocc.jpg

Rotation Hole:
Rotation holes are passageways between sites to travel faster.Roamers also make rotations to escape faster from an unfavorable situation.As rotations are all about making things faster,you need to create it in a way that'll take the least amount of time to go through .Don't throw the impact grenade too0 low on the soft wall or you'll have to crouch to go through.If you're new throw them a slightly high so you can vault over.But the best thing to do is practice to make the hole in perfect position so you can run through it.

DJ8CBWg0MrYrt87QFcFEAhqHrovdCR.jpg

Anchoring:
Anchoring is basically site holding.It's an important job in defending.But it doesn't mean sitting in one position the whole time when the whole team is getting bombarded.You need to be aware of every opening and deny the entry of enemies on site.While anchoring don't challenge an attacker head on as they will always have the upperhand in duel.Try to waste their time instead.There are pretty good anchors in siege but i won't get too much into detail.Just try to select three armor operators to anchor.

ChJRfEZYAqs7cdRqp7ICHHNCtROfL0.jpg

Roaming:
Roaming is patrolling the whole map.You can roam around the vicinity of the site or very far away, it's up to you as long as you know what you're doing.It is perhaps the most difficult thing in defending as you need to have top notch map knowledge, situational awareness,good aim and the creativity in using your own ability.What many newcomers don't understand is just running around the whole map isn't roaming,as i said before it's patrolling so you have to roam the area where the enemies will most likely come from and give intel to your anchor buddies.You also have to ambush the enemy whenever you get a chance.But don't attack if you're outnumbered.An advice is don't sprint to much.Because when you encounter an enemy suddenly(which is most common in roaming) while sprinting you won't be able to mount your weapon instantaneously.So try to walk with your stance and be ready for everything.Also you need to know when to return to site.For that you can wait for your teammates' callouts or when you see your anchor buddies are dying one after one it's time for you to return.Again i'm not going to analyze roaming operators.Just try to roam with three speed operators.
F3SrTwtvKiVtZqsrm5587hAwmNOTAc.jpg
Cameras:
Cameras are the main source of intel for the defenders.Though the attackers will most likely destory all the default cameras.When they forget to don't let them know that they forgot.So if you see an enemy don't pin it on the camera rather give away his positions to your teammates (which can be hard for the newcomers).Pinning in cameras has its own use.You can pin when it's a 1v1 situation (assuming you're dead) and that'll put pressure on the attacker and they might mess up for that.There's also valkyrie cams, bulletproof cams,evil eye,mozzie's drone which are handy in different situations but i'm not going too deep into those.
26WAFwlH9gHmCSv8jnRJjG6OX66Bv3.jpg
Skyville89 avatar

Skyville89

August 21, 2019 at 11:41 AM

Best defending Operators in Rainbow Six Siege
Defensively, operators fall into two camps: Roaming defenders and Anchors. Each have their own role to play and depending on their arsenal or strategy can give the attacking team some problems to overcome. For Roaming defenders, the best ones tend to be the ones who can remain undetected for as long as possible. Caveira is particularly good at the stealthy approach and can expose the entire attacking team should she interrogate an enemy operative, while Jäger or Frost can put their traps near the point and then go hunting for enemies.

Anchors play very differently. Their focus is to ensure that the enemy does not get to the objective at any cost. Good operators for this role include the likes of Smoke and Lesion who can litter the area with traps to cripple enemies, while Echo, Valkyrie, and Maestro can use their skills to gather information as to where the enemy is coming from. Even the most recent defending operator – Kaid, has made quite the impact thanks to his electro-claws having a big area of effect. With a more recent update, Mute is also a much more viable pick thanks to a better weapon loadout.
dima51 avatar

dima51

August 22, 2019 at 03:51 PM

круто ЕСЛИ ТЫ РУССКИЙ ТО ПЛИЗ ОТВЕТЬ
KotlinOnTop avatar

KotlinOnTop

August 22, 2019 at 10:22 PM

Good & informative :thumbsup:. The pictures were a bit too long in length for my liking.
Benshapure avatar

Benshapure

August 22, 2019 at 10:33 PM

well i wrote it as an article didn't think it will end up in forum
COLEA2004 avatar

COLEA2004

August 22, 2019 at 10:43 PM

Please me robux please robux name de la noi din clasa politica si vrea sa ne cunoastem mai bine jdjej de unde sa facem o roata de rezerva si vrea sa ne cunoastem pe care am vazut ca era o roata de ca
Jereimisss avatar

Jereimisss

August 22, 2019 at 11:15 PM

Oh woooooooooow! This is so cool and there is so much information. JUST WOW
BeastHypers avatar

BeastHypers

September 4, 2019 at 06:50 PM

my friend makes fun of me then i play rainbow six siege for the first time but now he can't even 1 v 1 me
NOISEE avatar

NOISEE

September 4, 2019 at 06:51 PM

wow loooveee
warhero2314 avatar

warhero2314

September 4, 2019 at 08:11 PM

good tips
Gigant181 avatar

Gigant181

September 4, 2019 at 08:31 PM

мпаппрпр
Evzenos123 avatar

Evzenos123

September 4, 2019 at 10:21 PM

Thank you bro
Puma_116 avatar

Puma_116

September 4, 2019 at 10:23 PM

okey..
:D
Puma_116 avatar

Puma_116

September 4, 2019 at 10:24 PM

hi . good tips bro
deadmaster3 avatar

deadmaster3

September 6, 2019 at 06:49 PM

аааааааааааааааааааа
JennIE1sthebest avatar

JennIE1sthebest

September 6, 2019 at 08:06 PM

Jsjavrvrbsnsj
Lexyvd95 avatar

Lexyvd95

September 6, 2019 at 08:57 PM

Hello everyone ;)
weed_point avatar

weed_point

September 6, 2019 at 09:21 PM

rb6s rb6s
COLEA2004 avatar

COLEA2004

September 6, 2019 at 09:24 PM

G si vrea sa ne cunoastem mai bine de unde esti la scoala o sa vin mai Zici nimic nu vorbim despre un cadou de unde esti la scoala o sa vin mai Zici nimic nu vorbim despre un cadou de unde esti la s
Shiro__os avatar

Shiro__os

September 8, 2019 at 02:35 PM

Great guide thank you
ToxicAligator avatar

ToxicAligator

September 8, 2019 at 04:25 PM

Level kasma yorumu
baselsupergamer1 avatar

baselsupergamer1

November 7, 2019 at 07:56 PM

that helps
games_gamer avatar

games_gamer

November 7, 2019 at 10:34 PM

I like IT ... :DD
games_gamer avatar

games_gamer

November 7, 2019 at 10:35 PM

DOO YOK KNOw WHY I LIKE THIS GAME !!!!???? becouse of cool graphicks -_- XD

huzaifaarsalan avatar

huzaifaarsalan

November 8, 2019 at 12:27 AM

This is my favourite game

12345
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Rainbow Six Siege:Beginners guide do defending - From users Forum on Gamehag