What's the best stuff you got from the summer chests?
yes i love it it's so good
summer treasures are the best
I haven’t even unlocked mine, I am yet to do it, hopefully they’re good like everyone says they are.
@R2D2 ain't that good you mostly will get random keys
Right now? 0.99$ game ahaha
I got 200 SG in the first two chests, then random steam keys, then premium random steam keys. Premium ones can actually give good games. I got Brutal Legend twice (quite nice game, especially if you love metal music), and Warhammer 40000 Space Marine (not sure I'll like it, I like more fast and agile play style, but I'll still try. And in any case, many people like this game, what I think of it doesn't really count here).
However, do not expect getting anything else than what I said (SG first, then random keys, then premium random keys). Except for the last chest, which does not contain random keys (but do not expect to get the PS4).
Two random keys worth 0.99€ each and Warhammer 40K Space Marine which was given away for free en masse recently.