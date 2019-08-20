Rain

Summer Chests

Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 20, 2019 at 11:40 PM

What's the best stuff you got from the summer chests?
AHMED1980 avatar

AHMED1980

August 20, 2019 at 11:48 PM

SUMMER TREASURE VIII
feeramon02 avatar

feeramon02

August 21, 2019 at 12:19 AM

yes i love it it's so good
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 21, 2019 at 12:22 AM

Stop spamming
Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

August 21, 2019 at 12:52 AM

summer treasures are the best
KotlinOnTop avatar

KotlinOnTop

August 21, 2019 at 12:58 AM

I haven’t even unlocked mine, I am yet to do it, hopefully they’re good like everyone says they are.
m00000oo avatar

m00000oo

August 21, 2019 at 01:07 AM

Random keys.
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 21, 2019 at 01:13 AM

@R2D2 ain't that good you mostly will get random keys
QcGinger avatar

QcGinger

August 21, 2019 at 01:33 AM

Right now? 0.99$ game ahaha
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 21, 2019 at 01:48 AM

I got 200 SG in the first two chests, then random steam keys, then premium random steam keys. Premium ones can actually give good games. I got Brutal Legend twice (quite nice game, especially if you love metal music), and Warhammer 40000 Space Marine (not sure I'll like it, I like more fast and agile play style, but I'll still try. And in any case, many people like this game, what I think of it doesn't really count here).
However, do not expect getting anything else than what I said (SG first, then random keys, then premium random keys). Except for the last chest, which does not contain random keys (but do not expect to get the PS4).
terrkaan avatar

terrkaan

August 21, 2019 at 08:08 PM

Two random keys worth 0.99€ each and Warhammer 40K Space Marine which was given away for free en masse recently.
