Help me please

Nutchapon1 avatar

Nutchapon1

August 20, 2019 at 05:42 PM

How to level 3 to order a reward?
dixie_lane_sampson avatar

dixie_lane_sampson

August 20, 2019 at 07:35 PM

I just went to level 3. I have not spent much time with this program. Many ways to get level 3. Be sure to sign in everyday, look where they have q and a, read directions, play games, find friends..many ways.
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 20, 2019 at 07:45 PM

its pretty slow but doable but the site is a scam it keeps saying i didnt register on this site for a game and it keeps declining
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 20, 2019 at 08:11 PM

derarly avatar

derarly

August 20, 2019 at 09:43 PM

агапорк
QcGinger avatar

QcGinger

August 21, 2019 at 01:41 AM

Try doing task,make useful post and thread on forum.
flaviusro avatar

flaviusro

August 21, 2019 at 01:52 AM

try doing quest ,its useful and tgread on forum
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 21, 2019 at 03:52 AM

do tasks and write comments
JackvTJ avatar

JackvTJ

August 21, 2019 at 04:03 AM

ok i will try
smokingun1978 avatar

smokingun1978

August 21, 2019 at 04:38 AM

Keep doing task and answering people on the forums, hopefully that'll work.

NoelEdmundx avatar

NoelEdmundx

August 21, 2019 at 01:33 PM

Play game is the most effective action.
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 21, 2019 at 02:24 PM

Am i talking on the
