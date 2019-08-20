Help me please

Nutchapon1 How to level 3 to order a reward?

dixie_lane_sampson I just went to level 3. I have not spent much time with this program. Many ways to get level 3. Be sure to sign in everyday, look where they have q and a, read directions, play games, find friends..many ways.

_collectskinscom1 its pretty slow but doable but the site is a scam it keeps saying i didnt register on this site for a game and it keeps declining

QcGinger Try doing task,make useful post and thread on forum.

flaviusro try doing quest ,its useful and tgread on forum

_collectskinscom1 do tasks and write comments

JackvTJ ok i will try

smokingun1978 Keep doing task and answering people on the forums, hopefully that'll work.





NoelEdmundx Play game is the most effective action.