How to level 3 to order a reward?
I just went to level 3. I have not spent much time with this program. Many ways to get level 3. Be sure to sign in everyday, look where they have q and a, read directions, play games, find friends..many ways.
its pretty slow but doable but the site is a scam it keeps saying i didnt register on this site for a game and it keeps declining
Try doing task,make useful post and thread on forum.
try doing quest ,its useful and tgread on forum
do tasks and write comments
Keep doing task and answering people on the forums, hopefully that'll work.
Play game is the most effective action.