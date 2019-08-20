If you're..which one are you hyped for?
I'm hyped for Halo Infinite and Battlefield 6!!
yeah i cant wait for the new resident evil
same here. I also can't wait for the new Alien game.
How do we find PC Games on gamehag?
yea the 2021 upcoming game are one of the most things i`m currently waiting for
There's a new resident evil?
I'd rather have Ace Combat 8 or something, Stalker 2 and Forza 5 is pretty cool. Also the new Battlefield and Halo rocks, i wonder what Nintendo will bring up tonight. Have funss all!
@Spider, you need to go to rewards and then you can sort by keys. Then you can find a lot of steam games etc.
I am excited for the Harry potter game! Granted I will probably have to wait a long time because my computer is bad, but either way I think its going to be fun!
I'm hyped for a lot of games, including Sonic Colors Ultimate and FNAF:SB
I still hope that Overwatch 2 will release someday
I would have been hyped if I were someone who can afford any game financially and have a good gaming pc. But for now, I am not :)