Anyone hyped for upcoming pc games?

Dazza11 If you're..which one are you hyped for?

satibi Remnant : from the ashes

Hagorth Borderlands 3



Nacho8oy I'm hyped for Halo Infinite and Battlefield 6!!

PissMonke yeah i cant wait for the new resident evil

DarkSnowHellsing same here. I also can't wait for the new Alien game.







Spider36439 How do we find PC Games on gamehag?





mrfame1 yea the 2021 upcoming game are one of the most things i`m currently waiting for

Qrick There's a new resident evil?





Boredkidforreal I'd rather have Ace Combat 8 or something, Stalker 2 and Forza 5 is pretty cool. Also the new Battlefield and Halo rocks, i wonder what Nintendo will bring up tonight. Have funss all!

Boredkidforreal @Spider, you need to go to rewards and then you can sort by keys. Then you can find a lot of steam games etc.

hillybilly battlefielddd

FRippsy I am excited for the Harry potter game! Granted I will probably have to wait a long time because my computer is bad, but either way I think its going to be fun!

YOUCEF7 maybe yes





puddieblackcat I'm hyped for a lot of games, including Sonic Colors Ultimate and FNAF:SB

razinsd hollow knight silksong

Ohmydare21 I still hope that Overwatch 2 will release someday

NisH1013 I would have been hyped if I were someone who can afford any game financially and have a good gaming pc. But for now, I am not :)