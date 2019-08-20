Rain

Anyone hyped for upcoming pc games?

Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 20, 2019 at 05:17 PM

If you're..which one are you hyped for?
satibi avatar

satibi

August 20, 2019 at 07:16 PM

Remnant : from the ashes
Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 22, 2019 at 03:26 AM

Borderlands 3
__6328 avatar

__6328

March 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM

hi i am want to play pc games on gamehag
__6328 avatar

__6328

March 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM

and yes i dont know what should i do

__6328 avatar

__6328

March 11, 2021 at 10:04 PM

hehe i good hehe
__6328 avatar

__6328

March 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM

i want to get free minecraft account :)
__6328 avatar

__6328

March 11, 2021 at 10:05 PM

lets goo 2 level YAYAYAYA
s4ma_9c avatar

s4ma_9c

March 11, 2021 at 10:21 PM

level 1gang!!
Nacho8oy avatar

Nacho8oy

March 12, 2021 at 12:06 AM

I'm hyped for Halo Infinite and Battlefield 6!!
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 17, 2021 at 06:31 PM

yeah i cant wait for the new resident evil
DarkSnowHellsing avatar

DarkSnowHellsing

March 17, 2021 at 07:17 PM

same here. I also can't wait for the new Alien game.


Spider36439 avatar

Spider36439

June 13, 2021 at 08:32 PM

How do we find PC Games on gamehag?

mrfame1 avatar

mrfame1

June 14, 2021 at 02:26 AM

yea the 2021 upcoming game are one of the most things i`m currently waiting for
:D
Qrick avatar

Qrick

June 15, 2021 at 01:17 PM

There's a new resident evil?

Boredkidforreal avatar

Boredkidforreal

June 15, 2021 at 03:05 PM

I'd rather have Ace Combat 8 or something, Stalker 2 and Forza 5 is pretty cool. Also the new Battlefield and Halo rocks, i wonder what Nintendo will bring up tonight. Have funss all!
Boredkidforreal avatar

Boredkidforreal

June 15, 2021 at 03:06 PM

@Spider, you need to go to rewards and then you can sort by keys. Then you can find a lot of steam games etc.
hillybilly avatar

hillybilly

June 15, 2021 at 04:41 PM

battlefielddd
FRippsy avatar

FRippsy

June 17, 2021 at 06:07 PM

I am excited for the Harry potter game! Granted I will probably have to wait a long time because my computer is bad, but either way I think its going to be fun!
YOUCEF7 avatar

YOUCEF7

June 17, 2021 at 07:31 PM

maybe yes

puddieblackcat avatar

puddieblackcat

June 19, 2021 at 08:27 PM

I'm hyped for a lot of games, including Sonic Colors Ultimate and FNAF:SB
razinsd avatar

razinsd

July 1, 2021 at 11:09 AM

hollow knight silksong
Ohmydare21 avatar

Ohmydare21

July 1, 2021 at 12:51 PM

I still hope that Overwatch 2 will release someday
NisH1013 avatar

NisH1013

July 5, 2021 at 11:00 AM

I would have been hyped if I were someone who can afford any game financially and have a good gaming pc. But for now, I am not :)
rockpainter69 avatar

rockpainter69

July 5, 2021 at 11:48 AM

nenenwnwnejjdjjdjd
