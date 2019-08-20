Rain

Minigames are not rewarding SG!

dannyleeds avatar

dannyleeds

August 20, 2019 at 02:53 PM

I have collected more than 80 points on fruit snake more than 5 times and haven't been awarded SG's for it once. Does anyone know any fixes for this at all?
amongustrollbruhxD avatar

amongustrollbruhxD

August 20, 2019 at 04:45 PM

Not really sure about that, I've never gotten to the point where you can earn SG from mini-games, they are way too hard to complete for just one gem each, they probably have a daily complete limit aswell. I'd recommend you use the 'App zone' tab instead to earn gems.
dannyleeds avatar

dannyleeds

August 20, 2019 at 06:04 PM

Thanks alex_alex327 I know they're quite hard but the fruit snake game only needs you to get to 60 points to earn SG and I've managed to double that in one go but still never earnt any SG from it. I use the app zone a lot as well tbh I've managed to reach my limit for today though :S haha
Sergou28g avatar

Sergou28g

August 20, 2019 at 07:16 PM

I installed a game for SG and i got nothing the only thing i had to do was to install it and to play it for 5 seconds that s all
