Minigames are not rewarding SG!

dannyleeds I have collected more than 80 points on fruit snake more than 5 times and haven't been awarded SG's for it once. Does anyone know any fixes for this at all?

amongustrollbruhxD Not really sure about that, I've never gotten to the point where you can earn SG from mini-games, they are way too hard to complete for just one gem each, they probably have a daily complete limit aswell. I'd recommend you use the 'App zone' tab instead to earn gems.

dannyleeds Thanks alex_alex327 I know they're quite hard but the fruit snake game only needs you to get to 60 points to earn SG and I've managed to double that in one go but still never earnt any SG from it. I use the app zone a lot as well tbh I've managed to reach my limit for today though :S haha