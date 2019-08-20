When you start play fortnite??

Ken
RDN_0921 avatar

RDN_0921

August 20, 2019 at 02:46 PM

I was start play at season 4
lukarozic avatar

lukarozic

August 20, 2019 at 06:56 PM

Season 2
abcdsurprice avatar

abcdsurprice

August 20, 2019 at 11:13 PM

I never play that game.
The_Protagonist avatar

The_Protagonist

August 20, 2019 at 11:23 PM

Playing this makes you very unepic
Danielgerouhg9eh avatar

Danielgerouhg9eh

August 21, 2019 at 01:17 AM

i started in season 0
Abbeee avatar

Abbeee

August 21, 2019 at 07:25 PM

season 1 i have purple skull
GoblinGuy avatar

GoblinGuy

August 21, 2019 at 07:44 PM

Back in Season 3
nic_peck avatar

nic_peck

August 22, 2019 at 08:02 AM

season 1 but fortnite is trash now
zycaboldadora avatar

zycaboldadora

August 22, 2019 at 08:48 AM

i dont know but i still want to play that game
zycaboldadora avatar

zycaboldadora

August 22, 2019 at 08:48 AM

someone please help me team up to me in game?
FreddyStudio avatar

FreddyStudio

August 22, 2019 at 12:16 PM

I Started playing in season 5 but I have become quite good at the game now!
DEsp1sE avatar

DEsp1sE

August 24, 2019 at 03:54 PM

I have never played this game, although thanks to YouTube and the forums I know too much about it
gregtherockstar avatar

gregtherockstar

August 25, 2019 at 05:27 AM

late season 5
sshuume avatar

sshuume

August 25, 2019 at 06:20 AM

aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa

YouWotMate avatar

YouWotMate

August 25, 2019 at 06:22 AM

I tried once, just wasn't for me
Arkeshan avatar

Arkeshan

August 25, 2019 at 10:57 AM

I'M PLAYING FROM SEASON 5 ONLY 30 FPS
Arkeshan avatar

Arkeshan

August 25, 2019 at 10:58 AM

dsfafaf qwefrqwv frw ewqef q1
OliverTheFish avatar

OliverTheFish

August 26, 2019 at 01:29 PM

Season 2
cokv2222 avatar

cokv2222

August 27, 2019 at 04:09 PM

Фортнайт фигня полная не закачивайте
krile02 avatar

krile02

August 27, 2019 at 04:56 PM

I'm from season 5. I see drift first time :)
tomori avatar

tomori

August 28, 2019 at 12:55 AM

everything happens for the first time

nastya_____ avatar

nastya_____

August 28, 2019 at 01:31 AM

i never play
tomori avatar

tomori

August 28, 2019 at 01:38 AM

better try then don't play:)

tomori avatar

tomori

August 28, 2019 at 01:38 AM

better try then don't play
andrei_nastase avatar

andrei_nastase

August 28, 2019 at 12:10 PM

i started in season 10
