10 active users = 250 sg? Seriously gamehag?

therealelizabeth 1 referral reaches 1000 I get 200.. so why would I invite 10 to get 250? Should they all be active?

amongustrollbruhxD I think you will earn 250 SG right after you invite the 10th user, no matter if all 10 earned 1000 gems yet or not. So you'd probably earn quite a bit for having a lot of people use your code after all.

Sergou28g I ve invited 10 friends and i got nothing

QcGinger @Sergou28g they need to be active and to be considered active they need to make 1000 SG.







supz_lee It seems like a challenge for me, guess I'll be busy grinding SG other ways then

therealelizabeth @Supz_lee I already invited 7 u'll be notified if I get 250 gems

216_mark5 i tried even after inviting 10 i got 0

xxsansytb_hellcasecom 10 users is to much, and they need to get 1000?

waward plss give me gems i need gems





tragickingdom Do they have to be active or you can just invite them?





tams_pintr Xdddd i guess the yhave to be active

tams_pintr If you want the shinny gems

_19080 Whats up bro

_19080 Zd bandaaaaaaa

_19080 Helll8i88

Motivationalking 10 active users sounds like alot.

lucky311 It's better than nothing...



Dunghun111 Holy Moly

THAT A LOT





shinn0907 Active user = 1000sg user (Not so ez)

LiceUwu Yeah lol i dont think my friends will ever be active on this

yusufcn1810 active user = 1000sg user(not so ez)





yusufcn1810 active user = 1000sg user(not so ez)

yusufcn1810 active user = 1000sg user(not so ez)

yusufcn1810 active user = 1000sg user(not so ez)asss