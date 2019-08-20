1 referral reaches 1000 I get 200.. so why would I invite 10 to get 250? Should they all be active?
I think you will earn 250 SG right after you invite the 10th user, no matter if all 10 earned 1000 gems yet or not. So you'd probably earn quite a bit for having a lot of people use your code after all.
I ve invited 10 friends and i got nothing
@Sergou28g they need to be active and to be considered active they need to make 1000 SG.
It seems like a challenge for me, guess I'll be busy grinding SG other ways then
@Supz_lee I already invited 7 u'll be notified if I get 250 gems
i tried even after inviting 10 i got 0
10 users is to much, and they need to get 1000?
plss give me gems i need gems
Do they have to be active or you can just invite them?
Xdddd i guess the yhave to be active
If you want the shinny gems
10 active users sounds like alot.
It's better than nothing...
Active user = 1000sg user (Not so ez)
Yeah lol i dont think my friends will ever be active on this
