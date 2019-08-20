Rain

10 active users = 250 sg? Seriously gamehag?

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 20, 2019 at 01:51 PM

1 referral reaches 1000 I get 200.. so why would I invite 10 to get 250? Should they all be active?
amongustrollbruhxD avatar

amongustrollbruhxD

August 20, 2019 at 05:10 PM

I think you will earn 250 SG right after you invite the 10th user, no matter if all 10 earned 1000 gems yet or not. So you'd probably earn quite a bit for having a lot of people use your code after all.
Sergou28g avatar

Sergou28g

August 20, 2019 at 07:19 PM

I ve invited 10 friends and i got nothing
QcGinger avatar

QcGinger

August 21, 2019 at 01:54 AM

@Sergou28g they need to be active and to be considered active they need to make 1000 SG.


supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 21, 2019 at 11:49 AM

It seems like a challenge for me, guess I'll be busy grinding SG other ways then
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 21, 2019 at 12:07 PM

@Supz_lee I already invited 7 u'll be notified if I get 250 gems
216_mark5 avatar

216_mark5

February 21, 2020 at 03:46 PM

i tried even after inviting 10 i got 0
xxsansytb_hellcasecom avatar

xxsansytb_hellcasecom

February 21, 2020 at 04:13 PM

10 users is to much, and they need to get 1000?
waward avatar

waward

February 21, 2020 at 09:40 PM

plss give me gems i need gems

tragickingdom avatar

tragickingdom

February 22, 2020 at 01:34 AM

Do they have to be active or you can just invite them?

tams_pintr avatar

tams_pintr

February 22, 2020 at 02:50 AM

Xdddd i guess the yhave to be active
tams_pintr avatar

tams_pintr

February 22, 2020 at 02:50 AM

If you want the shinny gems
_19080 avatar

_19080

February 22, 2020 at 06:01 AM

Whats up bro
_19080 avatar

_19080

February 22, 2020 at 06:02 AM

Zd bandaaaaaaa
_19080 avatar

_19080

February 22, 2020 at 06:04 AM

Helll8i88
Motivationalking avatar

Motivationalking

February 22, 2020 at 07:48 AM

10 active users sounds like alot.
lucky311 avatar

lucky311

February 22, 2020 at 09:56 PM

It's better than nothing...
Dunghun111 avatar

Dunghun111

March 22, 2020 at 12:20 PM

Holy Moly
THAT A LOT

shinn0907 avatar

shinn0907

March 22, 2020 at 12:53 PM

Active user = 1000sg user (Not so ez)
LiceUwu avatar

LiceUwu

March 22, 2020 at 12:58 PM

Yeah lol i dont think my friends will ever be active on this
yusufcn1810 avatar

yusufcn1810

April 20, 2020 at 03:39 AM

yusufcn1810 avatar

yusufcn1810

April 20, 2020 at 03:39 AM

yusufcn1810 avatar

yusufcn1810

April 20, 2020 at 03:40 AM

yusufcn1810 avatar

yusufcn1810

April 20, 2020 at 03:40 AM

yusufcn1810 avatar

yusufcn1810

April 20, 2020 at 03:40 AM

