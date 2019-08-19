MrM
What would u do if u had 1 year of free kfc

skillykiller avatar

skillykiller

August 19, 2019 at 10:31 PM

Id be like gods plan give em away
Amanda1990 avatar

Amanda1990

August 19, 2019 at 10:34 PM

Muito obrigada
LoonchiperYT avatar

LoonchiperYT

August 20, 2019 at 12:59 AM

get all of kfc stuff and sell it at ur own or just eat xd
Mushroomhead_Fanatic avatar

Mushroomhead_Fanatic

March 24, 2022 at 12:22 PM

Chow down on every KFC meal options available that is not the 50 piece+25 sides and greater.
rost123lav1 avatar

rost123lav1

March 26, 2022 at 12:53 AM

Not only eat it, but also make a shop that is really close to a KFC, also it sells KFC chicken for a reduced price (so people will go to my shop instead of KFC) and boom, Free money!
kj02 avatar

kj02

May 4, 2022 at 03:31 AM

I would give it to the homeless, poor people, but I probably would have eaten the rest
itos84 avatar

itos84

May 4, 2022 at 09:16 AM

Would be really happy to give it to a community that needs it.
scarlett_the_invader avatar

scarlett_the_invader

May 9, 2022 at 03:42 AM

Absoloutley demolish all the known chicken popcorn
Seinor avatar

Seinor

May 10, 2022 at 04:50 PM

กินให้หมด
ufayz avatar

ufayz

May 10, 2022 at 07:34 PM

give it to the needy
Cornelims avatar

Cornelims

May 10, 2022 at 09:57 PM

invest in kfc so i can gain more money , and maybe even repackage it so i can create a company off of it
buzz_lite_year avatar

buzz_lite_year

May 11, 2022 at 01:40 AM

sell some of them @low cost and earn some money while I enjoy the rest:yum::yum: :joy::joy::money_mouth::money_mouth::money_mouth:
mungomongo avatar

mungomongo

May 11, 2022 at 01:54 AM

I'd probably eat give away lots of kfc
Buligita24 avatar

Buligita24

May 11, 2022 at 03:02 AM

i would eat until i get tired
gamerbrother6392 avatar

gamerbrother6392

May 13, 2022 at 01:15 AM

give some kfc to the homeless
FrizouWasThere avatar

FrizouWasThere

May 14, 2022 at 09:39 PM

maybe ill get some sometimes, i tried once and didn't like it that much, but giving it another try for free would be better for me ig
Mushroomhead_Fanatic avatar

Mushroomhead_Fanatic

May 15, 2022 at 03:43 AM

I will try every item available on the menu that year. I will not share with the Trinidad folk because they are too misbehaved.
SoloCobra avatar

SoloCobra

August 14, 2022 at 10:37 AM

Idk, I would just eat KFC then.
