Lost xp for not even spamming..

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 19, 2019 at 03:25 PM

I read all the threads and answered them as correct as possible
pavel_hristov avatar

pavel_hristov

August 19, 2019 at 05:50 PM

You can lose XP if the thread itself was removed (the spam thread), you just don't lose 10XP, you lose 1XP.
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 19, 2019 at 08:54 PM

@pavel_hristov
So that's 1 xp, when you post a comment ? I've been wondering that for quite some time, but never found or got any answer.

EDIT : Also, yeah, I lost xp like that as well when I started to talk in the forum. I still have no idea what were the threads I commented on that could have been considered as spam, I guess I just wasn't paying much attention yet, but in any case, now that I stopped leaving comments on spam threads like that, I've never lost xp again (meaning "for the last 2-3 weeks or so" I guess. Whatever, few weeks rather than months are even years is accurate enough).
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 20, 2019 at 10:23 AM

Oh, thanks for the info @pavel_hristov,
guess it's best to avoid spam threads
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Why it always
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:06 AM

Says

Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:06 AM

You can't comment that often
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM

Is there any reason for that
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM

booms of am an
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:07 AM

man of the booms
wolftrex avatar

wolftrex

August 20, 2019 at 11:38 AM

oh, sorry trhxrfh
wolftrex avatar

wolftrex

August 20, 2019 at 12:02 PM

vfyiytdj

wolftrex avatar

wolftrex

August 20, 2019 at 12:02 PM

etujrtuj5eutjtrjus
thejokercat avatar

thejokercat

August 24, 2019 at 04:52 AM

welp I spammed my way to lvl 2 just so I can ask something
