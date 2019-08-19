What do you think about the new Expansion (Saviors of Uldum)

CapitanPanDulce what do you think about the new expansion so far, do you enjoy the new mechanics? or do you rather prefer the game just the way it was before

impossiblebearclaw Power level of cards is ok, i dont like expansions with very few good additions. In SoU we have some powerful cards and i like it.

Toti12ful Quest and the League members freshened up the decks to quite a large degree.

TheBe1ka Hm, normal game

matveq1244 дебилы ахахах лол прощяй хыхвх

gabi6 is ok i think i dont know i like the abilities

dkdsmk I mainly enjoy the singleplayer content right now but new cards are always fun. Even if it usually doesn't shake up the meta for long.