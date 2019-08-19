What do you think about the new Expansion (Saviors of Uldum)

what do you think about the new expansion so far, do you enjoy the new mechanics? or do you rather prefer the game just the way it was before
Power level of cards is ok, i dont like expansions with very few good additions. In SoU we have some powerful cards and i like it.
Quest and the League members freshened up the decks to quite a large degree.
is ok i think i dont know i like the abilities
I mainly enjoy the singleplayer content right now but new cards are always fun. Even if it usually doesn't shake up the meta for long.
THIS IS SO COOL AND BEST GAME OVER