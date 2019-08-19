MrM
What do you think about the new Expansion (Saviors of Uldum)

CapitanPanDulce avatar

CapitanPanDulce

August 19, 2019 at 01:27 PM

what do you think about the new expansion so far, do you enjoy the new mechanics? or do you rather prefer the game just the way it was before
impossiblebearclaw avatar

impossiblebearclaw

August 26, 2019 at 09:43 PM

Power level of cards is ok, i dont like expansions with very few good additions. In SoU we have some powerful cards and i like it.
Toti12ful avatar

Toti12ful

August 31, 2019 at 01:32 AM

Quest and the League members freshened up the decks to quite a large degree.
TheBe1ka avatar

TheBe1ka

September 1, 2019 at 07:07 PM

Hm, normal game
matveq1244 avatar

matveq1244

September 20, 2019 at 08:54 PM

дебилы ахахах лол прощяй хыхвх
gabi6 avatar

gabi6

September 20, 2019 at 08:57 PM

is ok i think i dont know i like the abilities
dkdsmk avatar

dkdsmk

September 23, 2019 at 09:23 AM

I mainly enjoy the singleplayer content right now but new cards are always fun. Even if it usually doesn't shake up the meta for long.
johnmark2334 avatar

johnmark2334

February 22, 2021 at 09:12 AM

THIS IS SO COOL AND BEST GAME OVER
