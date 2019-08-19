We no longer introduce you to Sony's direct competitor in home video games, do we? Microsoft has seen its console sales figures increase, as has Nintendo. More popular than the PS4?



Maybe it is! The games that were successful in 2018 are, for the most part, the same as on PS4 (logical), even if we still find some good surprises! So, which one is missing from your collection?

My favorites (today and forever)



I would rather tell you: this list is, of course, only binding for me. Tastes and colours are not an issue, but I sincerely hope you can still find your place among the games that caused a sensation in 2017 and 2018.



For the more recent ones, I prefer to wait until the end of the year, just to compile a nice list of games to add to your Microsoft account or library.



We all have our favorite consoles. Microsoft has proven since the first generation of the Xbox that they should not be considered as amateurs. Last year, we had the most powerful console on the market at the moment, the Xbox One X. With this console, your favorite player will want to get the best games. So here is a list of the top five games of the Xbox One released this year.

Developer: Playground GamesPublisher: Microsoft StudiosStyle: RaceModes: Single and multiplayerESRB Rating: E (Everyone)The Forza Horizon series has always offered action-packed and extremely fun games. Forza Horizon 4 does credit to the previous chapters by immersing the player in a brand new playground, England.You can explore the beautiful landscapes in one of the 450 cars in the game. A major new feature this year is the addition of weather that will add a lot of variety.You will have the opportunity to participate in a host of activities that you will find scattered throughout the gigantic map by walking alone or with friends. It offers unparalleled replayability!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Developer: RarePublisher: Microsoft StudiosStyle: Action adventure sand squareModes: Single and multiplayerESRB Rating: T (Teen 13+ - Teenager 13 years and older)The game Sea of Thieves had intrigued me a lot when it was announced because it proposed to become pirates in an open world. In addition, it was developed by the venerable studio Rare, to whom we owe several classics such as Donkey Kong Country or Conker's Bad Fur Day. So I set out head first to conquer the seas infested with sea monsters and pirates.My initial opinion was that sailing the seas with his crew was fun but the game lacked a little content. Fortunately, the Rare studio continued to support the game and we now have new sections of the map, new threats (like giant sharks!) and even volcanoes.The latest Shrouded Spoils extension has just arrived and with it you will have plenty of new things to do and see in Sea of Thieves.-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Developer: Undead LabsPublisher: Microsoft StudiosStyle: Survival gameModes: Single and multiplayerESRB Rating: M (Mature)Zombie games are legion but State of Decay 2 offers a new approach to gender by combining an action and strategy game. In this game, civilization has collapsed and you must do everything in your power to help your community survive.Whether you are playing alone or in a group with three of your friends, you will be asked to explore your neighbourhood to find resources to help you strengthen your base or simply to feed yourself. You will then face ever-increasing threats. It is by recruiting new faces in your community that you may be able to get by. You still have to have something to feed them!---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Developer: Ubisoft QuébecPublisher: UbisoftStyle: Stealth action role-playing gameModes: SoloESRB Rating: M (Mature 17 years and over)It is clear that this series no longer needs a presentation. Yet Assassin's Creed Odyssey is considered by many to be the best of the series and undoubtedly one of the best games of the year.Leaving behind stealth assassinations for a gigantic world in ancient Greece, the game innovates by offering the player the opportunity to play a male or female character for the first time. This choice is not only aesthetic since your gender will also have some influence on the story that is unfolding. Finally, Odyssey builds on the solid foundations of the previous opus Assassin's Creed Origins by offering a deeper combat experience with the addition of many weapons adapted to the time.And then, it's clearly one of the most beautiful games of 2018 that will only look better on your Xbox One X!----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Developer: Rockstar StudiosPublisher: Rockstar GamesStyle: Action-adventure gameModes: Single and multiplayerESRB Rating: M (Mature 17 years and over)To say that I was looking forward to this game is an understatement. The first opus is in my top 10 of my best games ever. So I was almost afraid of being disappointed by playing the game. Not only were my fears unfounded, but Red Dead Redemption 2 is one of the best games I've played this year.You play Arthur Morgan who is part of a group of miscreants who missed a blow in the town of Blackwater. When you start the game, you are on the run and you must constantly relocate to avoid getting caught.Some people have criticized the slow pace of the game and I can't say they're wrong but that's also why I love it. You must constantly ride from one place to another on horseback. Often when you go to a place, you are stopped by an event or simply to hunt. In my opinion, it is the most realistic and lively open world I have ever played in. You'll take dozens of hours to go around.Although it's not exclusive to Xbox One, I think it's a game that's definitely worth playing!