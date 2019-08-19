Rain

Gem146

unranked rank iconBlue Master (Türkçe): wwwww
novice rank iconhanfred: prime opinion works
unranked rank iconLeandro Rete: wwwwwwwww
unranked rank iconretiro7968: ww
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem37 from the Rain.
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
apprentice rank iconthe future: bonsoir
apprentice rank iconthe future: koe
apprentice rank iconthe future: loul
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: ca va
unranked rank iconyonas Mesrar: salut
unranked rank iconSteven Matheus: Olá
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version) Dancin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconShiba: Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: amEsi powiedział:
unranked rank iconAleks Pawlicky: helo
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem292 from the Rain.
unranked rank icontseretelij: vazzaap
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconoliwierkleist: hi
unranked rank iconElvis Guzmán: Holaa
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: 4 users received Gem243 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconLautaro Martinez: .....
unranked rank iconGabe Newell: tttt
unranked rank iconfnogaj: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconlautaro alcoba: Hola
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to OGame

Building a base???

smokingun1978 avatar

smokingun1978

August 19, 2019 at 07:33 AM

How do I go about building a base, the option doesn't seem to be there in any of the menus.
alpha45 avatar

alpha45

December 3, 2019 at 08:41 PM

bro this game is very nice i play it everyday yes
aliona_artibusev avatar

aliona_artibusev

December 5, 2019 at 08:21 PM

hei Roblox, așa că știi unde te ascunzi, era atât de îngrozitor, încât trebuie să colectezi bomboane bine. M-am simțit împăcat că ai ascuns bomboanele atât de bine, nu pot găsi niciuna, așa că cred că o să fac ștergeți sunetul contului dvs. pentru că voi ați ascuns bomboanele atât de bine, încât nu am găsit niciuna, sper că voi puteți ascunde unele care nu sunt chiar atât de grele, dar sper că pot găsi unele mâine care sunt mai bune, vă rog doar să schimbați îi rog pe toți pe care am încercat să-i fac
aliona_artibusev avatar

aliona_artibusev

December 5, 2019 at 08:21 PM

Dacă acesta este proprietarul robotului
Emageht avatar

Emageht

December 6, 2019 at 09:24 PM

How to build a base?
WarriorOfNoobs avatar

WarriorOfNoobs

December 12, 2019 at 09:57 PM

you just need to take a screenshot that contains the resources and each one (excluding the not avaible ones) of the resources should be lvl 1. aaand you're good to go
MiroslavTomic avatar

MiroslavTomic

December 23, 2019 at 08:28 PM

you just need to take a screenshot that contains the resources and each one (excluding the not avaible ones) of the resources should be lvl 1. aaand you're good to go
WoRteCss avatar

WoRteCss

December 24, 2019 at 03:10 AM

nice verry commment
not_wolf avatar

not_wolf

December 24, 2019 at 03:11 AM

Looking for xp
not_wolf avatar

not_wolf

December 24, 2019 at 03:12 AM

Lay on mu body
not_wolf avatar

not_wolf

December 24, 2019 at 03:12 AM

What did I just say?
octzime avatar

octzime

January 23, 2020 at 10:28 AM

I built each of the available resources but Gamehag still rejected me
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy