Completing The Article Review Is not Giving Rewards

SryX619 avatar

SryX619

August 19, 2019 at 12:10 AM

hello Guys, Yesterday and today I completed the Review of the articles. But however, Didn't get any Soul gems. Is this a bug or there's any Bug in my process?
Bjobjokke avatar

Bjobjokke

August 19, 2019 at 12:39 AM

First of all, you don't get any points if the article is spam or plagiarism and second to get points you need do a correct review to get points, so each thumbs up or down needs to be right not random, and if you do all that right, all it takes is a little bit of patience, sometimes it can take a couple of days before you get the sg
2hiD0 avatar

2hiD0

August 19, 2019 at 07:38 AM

Hmm But Articles Are So Long To Write
fingering_too avatar

fingering_too

August 19, 2019 at 09:01 AM

How do know if the thumbs up or down are correct? There is a definite answer?
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 19, 2019 at 10:47 AM

Articles are pointless to write it says there is a chance to gain soul gems
lens1910 avatar

lens1910

August 20, 2019 at 07:20 PM

Articles are pointless to write it says there is a chance to gain soul gems
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 20, 2019 at 10:06 PM

yeah it happened but i wrote to support and they helped me
Matapata avatar

Matapata

July 13, 2021 at 05:26 AM

dang

Stefyesir avatar

Stefyesir

July 13, 2021 at 08:44 AM

Just spent 2 hours on a game and didnt get a singel reward scamming shit
NisH1013 avatar

NisH1013

July 13, 2021 at 05:22 PM

denis_vanccea avatar

denis_vanccea

July 16, 2021 at 10:12 PM

HI!WassupHI!WassupHI!WassupHI!Wassup
PanicS avatar

PanicS

July 17, 2021 at 02:27 PM

This is pointless
TasinKhan avatar

TasinKhan

July 20, 2021 at 02:21 AM

This problem is also with me
yardens1 avatar

yardens1

July 20, 2021 at 03:37 AM

Hello its very good
monstar_36 avatar

monstar_36

May 22, 2022 at 04:54 PM

Thanks for the help

