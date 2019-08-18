GameHag lowered my level why?

ruskinikola05 tell me why

Lexture because of your dis graceful behavour



elfener99 If you write spam messages in the forum, and somebody report you, your exp will be lowered.



ruskinikola05 thank you





therealelizabeth Why you spam?

Hagorth Also if you comment on a spam topic and it is removed your exp is lowered



autentic pfv alguem sabe como passar pro level 3 sbdjhdfbhejbfhjewewr

_collectskinscom1 It is probably because you spammed

2hiD0 Spamming Is Illegal

supz_lee When your spam is removed, so is the XP that you've gained from the spam is removed as well, so yeah... no point spamming now and regretting later

therealelizabeth u have to quit spamming

Azkunki @supz_lee

I think you actually lose more xp than what your comment gave. But I don't know, since there's a lack of information, whether it be on forum or in the interface (or infos are well hidden). I'd find that more logical though.



fingering_too Stop spamming

lens1909 life is hard

Sergou28g They lower your exp only if they find out that yoi talked on the forum just for xp

Lexture @supz_lee

I think you actually lose more xp than what your comment gave. But I don't know, since there's a lack of information, whether it be on forum or in the interface (or infos are well hidden). I'd find that more logical though.

Lexture If you write spam messages in the forum, and somebody report you, your exp will be lowered.

Lexture When your spam is removed, so is the XP that you've gained from the spam is removed as well, so yeah... no point spamming now and regretting later

derarly бывает

KotlinOnTop I think reports lower your experience, I am not sure entirely.

Sergiu28g Because u are spammin in the forum for xp that s why

Stargamer33 DONT SPAM IF U SPAMMED

Stargamer33 U WILL LOSE ALOT OF XP SO DONT SPAM PLS

Dazza11 maybe you spammed or you didn't..Sometimes it happens if u post too many comments