GameHag lowered my level why?

ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 18, 2019 at 06:05 PM

tell me why
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 06:09 PM

because of your dis graceful behavour
elfener99 avatar

elfener99

August 18, 2019 at 06:25 PM

If you write spam messages in the forum, and somebody report you, your exp will be lowered.
ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 18, 2019 at 06:36 PM

thank you

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 18, 2019 at 07:52 PM

Why you spam?
Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 18, 2019 at 08:45 PM

Also if you comment on a spam topic and it is removed your exp is lowered
autentic avatar

autentic

August 18, 2019 at 08:53 PM

pfv alguem sabe como passar pro level 3 sbdjhdfbhejbfhjewewr
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 19, 2019 at 03:30 AM

It is probably because you spammed
2hiD0 avatar

2hiD0

August 19, 2019 at 07:37 AM

Spamming Is Illegal
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 19, 2019 at 08:41 AM

When your spam is removed, so is the XP that you've gained from the spam is removed as well, so yeah... no point spamming now and regretting later
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 19, 2019 at 08:47 AM

u have to quit spamming
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 19, 2019 at 08:50 AM

@supz_lee
I think you actually lose more xp than what your comment gave. But I don't know, since there's a lack of information, whether it be on forum or in the interface (or infos are well hidden). I'd find that more logical though.
fingering_too avatar

fingering_too

August 19, 2019 at 08:59 AM

Stop spamming
lens1909 avatar

lens1909

August 20, 2019 at 07:31 PM

life is hard
Sergou28g avatar

Sergou28g

August 20, 2019 at 07:53 PM

They lower your exp only if they find out that yoi talked on the forum just for xp
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 20, 2019 at 08:10 PM

@supz_lee
I think you actually lose more xp than what your comment gave. But I don't know, since there's a lack of information, whether it be on forum or in the interface (or infos are well hidden). I'd find that more logical though.
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 20, 2019 at 08:10 PM

If you write spam messages in the forum, and somebody report you, your exp will be lowered.
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 20, 2019 at 08:11 PM

When your spam is removed, so is the XP that you've gained from the spam is removed as well, so yeah... no point spamming now and regretting later
derarly avatar

derarly

August 20, 2019 at 09:44 PM

бывает
KotlinOnTop avatar

KotlinOnTop

August 20, 2019 at 09:51 PM

I think reports lower your experience, I am not sure entirely.
Sergiu28g avatar

Sergiu28g

August 20, 2019 at 10:04 PM

Because u are spammin in the forum for xp that s why
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:20 PM

DONT SPAM IF U SPAMMED
Stargamer33 avatar

Stargamer33

August 20, 2019 at 11:21 PM

U WILL LOSE ALOT OF XP SO DONT SPAM PLS
Dazza11 avatar

Dazza11

August 20, 2019 at 11:39 PM

maybe you spammed or you didn't..Sometimes it happens if u post too many comments
suggi avatar

suggi

August 21, 2019 at 01:23 AM

because of spam oofofofof
