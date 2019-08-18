gamehage is for pc or phone?

Why when i complete the task by phone i'm not get the SG?,And when i log in by phone i'm not get the bonus daily login!
Can somebody help to explain this
Tasks take time to be rewarded and most of them doesnt work to get the daily logon bonus I suggest u login via website
Login via website is much faster.
It takes sometime to be rewared on phone, but it should work with a delay only.
after complete the task via pc,need to upload the screenshoot to get the SG or SG will rewareded automatically??
because i'm already reach castle level 5 on game of throne but still not getting rewarded
It s for both pc and phone
I think it is for both. I use my laptop only.