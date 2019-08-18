Rain

gamehage is for pc or phone?

ekmanoboy96A avatar

ekmanoboy96A

August 18, 2019 at 05:25 PM

Why when i complete the task by phone i'm not get the SG?,And when i log in by phone i'm not get the bonus daily login!
ekmanoboy96A avatar

ekmanoboy96A

August 18, 2019 at 05:28 PM

Can somebody help to explain this
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 19, 2019 at 08:25 AM

Tasks take time to be rewarded and most of them doesnt work to get the daily logon bonus I suggest u login via website
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 19, 2019 at 08:39 AM

Login via website is much faster.
imthetest avatar

imthetest

August 19, 2019 at 12:45 PM

It takes sometime to be rewared on phone, but it should work with a delay only.
imthetest avatar

imthetest

August 19, 2019 at 12:45 PM

Though I recommend pc.
ekmanoboy96A avatar

ekmanoboy96A

August 19, 2019 at 02:47 PM

after complete the task via pc,need to upload the screenshoot to get the SG or SG will rewareded automatically??
ekmanoboy96A avatar

ekmanoboy96A

August 19, 2019 at 02:49 PM

because i'm already reach castle level 5 on game of throne but still not getting rewarded

lens1910 avatar

lens1910

August 20, 2019 at 07:19 PM

because i'm already reach castle level 5 on game of throne but still not getting rewarded
Sergou28g avatar

Sergou28g

August 20, 2019 at 07:52 PM

It s for both pc and phone
dixie_lane_sampson avatar

dixie_lane_sampson

August 21, 2019 at 08:42 PM

I think it is for both. I use my laptop only.
Nutchapon1 avatar

Nutchapon1

August 21, 2019 at 09:01 PM

Both pc and phone
