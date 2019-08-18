gamehage is for pc or phone?

ekmanoboy96A Why when i complete the task by phone i'm not get the SG?,And when i log in by phone i'm not get the bonus daily login!

ekmanoboy96A Can somebody help to explain this

therealelizabeth Tasks take time to be rewarded and most of them doesnt work to get the daily logon bonus I suggest u login via website

supz_lee Login via website is much faster.



imthetest It takes sometime to be rewared on phone, but it should work with a delay only.

imthetest Though I recommend pc.

ekmanoboy96A after complete the task via pc,need to upload the screenshoot to get the SG or SG will rewareded automatically??

ekmanoboy96A because i'm already reach castle level 5 on game of throne but still not getting rewarded





Sergou28g It s for both pc and phone

dixie_lane_sampson I think it is for both. I use my laptop only.