xp gain is slow

_collectskinscom1 It feels like im getting xp very slowsly what should i do

Lexture yea your right



ruskinikola05 yes man you are right im stuck on level 2

Magnus719999 i feel like you should have other methods of earning gems too, when you have completed the good ones it gets really hard to earn a lot of them..

_collectskinscom1 And it takes a long time for them to confirm

autentic eu tmb acho que demora alguem concorda comigo

dboy1 yes, its very hard to lvl up

krestige YEp true tghat

autentic yes lvl up 3

lukarozic Its true its hard to level up.

mamba_ag2004 так и есть

lens1909 really slow

QcGinger Well it's a slow grind,you'll get there eventually. Keep posting and doing tasks

Azkunki xp is slow because it helps prevent bots. And there aren't that few ways to earn SG. Also, even if there was only a single way to get some... Well, they can't just ask us to do a random task, they have to get money before they can give (part of) it to us. I'm not even sure already how it works for some of the ways we can get SG.



Lucas_49 Just be active and you will get there eventually



noobmaster69__lootfarm me too, stuck on level 2 and sometimes I dont even get xp for posting...



supz_lee I'm also on level 2, trying to grind to level 3. Hope that it'll get easier from there