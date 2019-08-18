Rain

xp gain is slow

_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 18, 2019 at 05:14 PM

It feels like im getting xp very slowsly what should i do
Lexture avatar

Lexture

August 18, 2019 at 05:55 PM

yea your right
ruskinikola05 avatar

ruskinikola05

August 18, 2019 at 06:38 PM

yes man you are right im stuck on level 2
Magnus719999 avatar

Magnus719999

August 18, 2019 at 06:38 PM

i feel like you should have other methods of earning gems too, when you have completed the good ones it gets really hard to earn a lot of them..
_collectskinscom1 avatar

_collectskinscom1

August 18, 2019 at 06:58 PM

And it takes a long time for them to confirm
autentic avatar

autentic

August 18, 2019 at 07:54 PM

eu tmb acho que demora alguem concorda comigo
dboy1 avatar

dboy1

August 18, 2019 at 09:02 PM

yes, its very hard to lvl up
krestige avatar

krestige

August 18, 2019 at 09:23 PM

YEp true tghat
autentic avatar

autentic

August 18, 2019 at 09:30 PM

yes lvl up 3
lukarozic avatar

lukarozic

August 18, 2019 at 09:57 PM

Its true its hard to level up.
mamba_ag2004 avatar

mamba_ag2004

August 18, 2019 at 10:34 PM

так и есть
lens1909 avatar

lens1909

August 20, 2019 at 07:32 PM

really slow
QcGinger avatar

QcGinger

August 21, 2019 at 01:51 AM

Well it's a slow grind,you'll get there eventually. Keep posting and doing tasks
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 21, 2019 at 02:03 AM

xp is slow because it helps prevent bots. And there aren't that few ways to earn SG. Also, even if there was only a single way to get some... Well, they can't just ask us to do a random task, they have to get money before they can give (part of) it to us. I'm not even sure already how it works for some of the ways we can get SG.
Lucas_49 avatar

Lucas_49

August 21, 2019 at 08:41 AM

Just be active and you will get there eventually
noobmaster69__lootfarm avatar

noobmaster69__lootfarm

August 21, 2019 at 11:16 AM

me too, stuck on level 2 and sometimes I dont even get xp for posting...
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 21, 2019 at 11:46 AM

I'm also on level 2, trying to grind to level 3. Hope that it'll get easier from there
debmarie avatar

debmarie

August 22, 2019 at 07:15 AM

we're all stuck on level 2 forever...
xp gain is slow