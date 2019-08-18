xp gain is slow

It feels like im getting xp very slowsly what should i do
yes man you are right im stuck on level 2
i feel like you should have other methods of earning gems too, when you have completed the good ones it gets really hard to earn a lot of them..
And it takes a long time for them to confirm
eu tmb acho que demora alguem concorda comigo
yes, its very hard to lvl up
Its true its hard to level up.
Well it's a slow grind,you'll get there eventually. Keep posting and doing tasks
xp is slow because it helps prevent bots. And there aren't that few ways to earn SG. Also, even if there was only a single way to get some... Well, they can't just ask us to do a random task, they have to get money before they can give (part of) it to us. I'm not even sure already how it works for some of the ways we can get SG.
Just be active and you will get there eventually
me too, stuck on level 2 and sometimes I dont even get xp for posting...
I'm also on level 2, trying to grind to level 3. Hope that it'll get easier from there
we're all stuck on level 2 forever...