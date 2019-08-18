Join the game

daniel89ro Gane is very very good play

AndreiLGO Acest joc este in brauser sau trebuie descarcat in calculator?

Ce fel de joc este ?

Ce fel de grafica are?

Cam cati oameni se joaca acest joc?

Este interesant?

Te joci doar cu un caracter sau ai mai multe din care sa alegi?

AndreiLGO Acest joc merita jocat?

AndreiLGO Acest joc este interesant da sau nu?

AndreiLGO Acest joc are si varianta multi pleire da sau nu?

AndreiLGO

Aussprache lernen

Does this game also have many different options, yes or no?

HappyGhostBoy probably not, i havent played it tho

taran99y What is this game even about

Skugnagg Is it really worth it?





tastybruh well no. I don't have time. I have to grind on this platform, because xp.

PissMonke yeah i think the game is pretty cool because it has some cool looking pogger dragons