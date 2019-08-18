The worst part is, there are only 4 games available in my country.

therealelizabeth Which one of them is also not available.. does the contracts update maybe?

SryX619 Use hola in browser vpn maybe, and contracts are sugested but _surveys are not_

supz_lee Don't use VPN, not worth the risk getting banned trying for more gems.

sucylwa There's only one available in mine lol

lukarozic In my country theres four games too.

Dazza11 there's only one available in my country

therealelizabeth Ah man :| i feel pitty for u guys

Mickaa You can't sign in from another country then where you created your account (found out this the hard way on a holiday in France, living in Netherlands)

sucylwa Good to know if I ever go to another country

2hiD0 Me Too