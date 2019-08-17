Rain

any launguage besides ebglish is considered as spam, too?

therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 17, 2019 at 05:13 PM

i saw some russian things that i couldnt understand and they dont even look like a sentence
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:31 PM

بتتالتفات
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

غفتلبغتبغت
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

بتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتتت
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

قغعععععععععععععععععععع
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

قصغسثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثثق
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

فسققققققققققققققققققققققققااااااااااااااااااااااا
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

شق44444444444444444444ث
dodoization avatar

dodoization

August 17, 2019 at 05:32 PM

يايبلايبلاتغيت
amongustrollbruhxD avatar

amongustrollbruhxD

August 17, 2019 at 05:52 PM

Probably not, hope there will be some kind of punishment for this in the future. Its really annoying when you're trying to read something and see all this spam
Millhouse avatar

Millhouse

August 17, 2019 at 08:28 PM

Yea, i hope so, lots of people trying to spam but mods rarely check
Azkunki avatar

Azkunki

August 18, 2019 at 02:59 AM

Wondering as well. However, when it's like what @dodoization did here, the language doesn't matter, it clearly is spam.
Hagorth avatar

Hagorth

August 18, 2019 at 05:11 AM

It would be good to have a separate section for different languages
