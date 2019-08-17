i dont understand the task

Bubblegummiies first task talks about technology but i havent gotten anything regarding that. am i just missing something?

CyberChick It's talking about the 7th level of technology in the academy. Just research any technology at the level 7 mark

imtrashbutitsok Wait can you explain completely how to do first task? do I have to build the acadamy and do you mean i must be level 7 before i can do it or do i research technology to level 7?

imtrashbutitsok Where is the academy at?

CyberChick New technologies will unlock at differet levels of the academy, so get the academy to level 7 and research a technology from that corresponding level. The academy is the building right above the senate. You probably have to get your senate to a certain level before you can get to the academy, i just don't remeber the senate level requirement

dergo_cz_hellcasecom ? idk what this mean

tarumites Senate is the first building. You don't need to build it.