Power lost :((((

GrimTuna When you first start, join an Alliance and their beehive if you don't you could lose lots of your power to people stronger than you :') I had 500k power but some Alliance put their beehive on top of my base and I got attacked repeatedly till I lost over 200k power (Sad) Now I need to farm troops again :'o Hmpth!!~

GrimTuna Now that I think of it my profile picture is the perfect representation of my reaction :o



Matveygta51 ничосииии

krestige that sucks bro..

