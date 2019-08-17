Rain

Struggling to get to level 3... what do I do?

batmanofrivia avatar

batmanofrivia

August 17, 2019 at 07:18 AM

Im having a bit of a struggle with getting to level 3 so I can get rewards. Im commenting and creating threads on the forums but it stops granting me XP after a few times
therealelizabeth avatar

therealelizabeth

August 17, 2019 at 08:55 AM

it's so hard reaching it man im still level 2 lol:joy::joy::joy:
rockychan avatar

rockychan

August 17, 2019 at 09:12 AM

hi hello
dkdsmk avatar

dkdsmk

August 17, 2019 at 12:31 PM

I'm in the same predicament. I think doing tasks earns the most(?)
elfener99 avatar

elfener99

August 17, 2019 at 01:38 PM

There is a daily commenting limit. If you, reach it, you won't get exp for commenting. (I think the limit is 5)
PooPAAA123 avatar

PooPAAA123

August 17, 2019 at 05:54 PM

im level one ;-;
darkknight2435 avatar

darkknight2435

August 17, 2019 at 07:01 PM

chatting

sucylwa avatar

sucylwa

August 17, 2019 at 10:41 PM

Yeah the limit to it is 5 per day
_32706 avatar

_32706

August 17, 2019 at 11:37 PM

Оосрл
orangea avatar

orangea

August 17, 2019 at 11:45 PM

type on forums and do stuff

orangea avatar

orangea

August 17, 2019 at 11:46 PM

stuff like quests

XApplesauceX avatar

XApplesauceX

August 18, 2019 at 12:00 AM

Pretty much what everyone above said. Just complete a bunch of tasks and participate on the forums.
senseiranger avatar

senseiranger

August 18, 2019 at 07:49 AM

You can talk on the forums or complete tasks. That's all I know.
SryX619 avatar

SryX619

August 18, 2019 at 10:22 AM

Probaby writing article will grant more xp
supz_lee avatar

supz_lee

August 18, 2019 at 01:11 PM

Can confirm that there is a daily cap to prevent people from spamming to increase levels. Writing articles to earn gems can be difficult from what others have said, to each his own i guess
