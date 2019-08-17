Struggling to get to level 3... what do I do?

Im having a bit of a struggle with getting to level 3 so I can get rewards. Im commenting and creating threads on the forums but it stops granting me XP after a few times
it's so hard reaching it man im still level 2 lol:joy::joy::joy:
I'm in the same predicament. I think doing tasks earns the most(?)
There is a daily commenting limit. If you, reach it, you won't get exp for commenting. (I think the limit is 5)
Yeah the limit to it is 5 per day
type on forums and do stuff
Pretty much what everyone above said. Just complete a bunch of tasks and participate on the forums.
You can talk on the forums or complete tasks. That's all I know.
Probaby writing article will grant more xp
Can confirm that there is a daily cap to prevent people from spamming to increase levels. Writing articles to earn gems can be difficult from what others have said, to each his own i guess