Any tips to get SG on pc or mobile

thebigboh Any tip can help

Dazza11 There's an app for mobile

amongustrollbruhxD You can complete contracts to easily earn gems aswell as play the free games (It might take a while to finish some of them), you can watch adds too on the mobile app to earn gems.

amongustrollbruhxD Also you will get more or less gems depending on what country you sign in from.